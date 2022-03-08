Still Wasting Time on Manual HRM? Switch to HRMS Software

We have entered 2022. If you are still juggling with papers and scrolling down excel sheets for human resources management, then you are behind the curve, my friend.

It is no news that already a good number of organizations in India have shifted to automated technologies in the past two years.

According to a report, 80 percent of companies said that they are planning to increase the digitalization of their operations, while 50 percent intended to accelerate the automation of production tasks.

In such a scenario, it is high time for you to implement HRMS software and simplify your HRM processes.

In this blog, we will tell you everything about HRMS.

Here’s what we’ll cover: What is HRMS software?

How does HRMS software work?

What are the top reasons to shift to HRMS?

What are the vital features of HR management software?

How to pick one of the best HRMS in India?

Parting Thoughts

If you are an employer or HR manager, read on.

What is HRMS software?

The full form of HRMS is the human resource management system.

As the name suggests, it is a tool particularly made to automate and streamline human resource operations.

From data management, payroll processing, to attendance tracking, HR management solutions can do everything independently.

Unlike manual tools/systems, human resource management software requires very minimum human involvement. This, in turn, saves time and energy for HR executives.

How does HRMS software work?

Since they are fully-automated systems, HR managers will not have to do anything manually.

All HR managers will have to do is give the necessary input/command to the software, and it will take care of the rest.

Such systems optimize even the most time-consuming and laborious tasks in just a tap.

What are the top reasons to shift to HRMS?

Now that you know the meaning of HR management software and how it works, it is time for you to understand why you should invest in one such software in 2022.

Truth be told, there are a host of reasons, but here are the top five ones:

Reduces the Administrative Burden

In a traditional office, HR professionals are mostly seen doing endless administrative tasks. They are expected to do even the trivial operations on their own. However, it is not as easy as it sounds. This not just keeps them away from other value-adding business activities but also drops their overall productivity levels.

HR management solutions, on the other hand, take the whole HRM burden from HRs’ shoulders and help them relax.

Provides Instant Access to Data

Be it payroll or performance, data related to human resources operations is important. HRs require them for smooth operations of tasks. If such information is stored and managed in files/folders, it will take HR managers hours to find crucial data. This is when HR management systems come in handy.

With such systems, companies can store data in a single location that anyone can easily access anytime. Most importantly, data can also be protected with restricted access.

Cuts Down Unnecessary Costs

No business wants unnecessary expenses. Here, unnecessary costs mean fines due to human errors and hiring. The best solution to avoid these expenses is a one-time investment in HRMS software.

For the unintended, HR management solutions ensure 100% accuracy in every process. Also, since such systems automate every task, companies will not require a lot of employees for different operations.

Improves Compliance

Staying compliant with new laws and regulations is essential for every company, be it small, medium, or large. But, while carrying out daily processes, HR managers can miss out on the latest updates. Fortunately, HR management software can solve this problem as well.

Top-notch systems like HROne come with an automated notification feature that alerts HRs every time a new law is made or changed. This way, HRs will never have to worry about non-compliance issues and their hefty consequences.

Adapts to Remote Environment

It is no news that remote working has become a new norm now. Although things are getting better lately, companies are still allowing their employees to work from home. In such a scenario, employers should design a system to unite their dispersed employees. HR management systems help employers to do exactly this.

Such systems can be used anytime, anywhere, using any device and connecting employees to one another. As a result, every working individual will feel like he/she is in the office.

What are the vital features of HR management software?

After knowing the HRMS advantages, you will be surely convinced to implement HR management software. But, we hate to burst your bubble that not every HRMS available in the Indian market will offer you these benefits. For that, your system should have the following features:

Fully-automated system

Easy interface

Smooth integration

Payroll management

Time and attendance management

Mobile app

Auto-generated salary slips

Automated notifications

Employee self-service

Applicant tracking module

Seamless data management

How to pick one of the best HRMS in India?

If you make up your mind to invest in HR management software, here are some effective steps to make your selection process easier:

Evaluate Your Requirements:

Remember that HRMS investment is a big deal, and you should get it right the first time.

So, the very first step you need to do is know what are the needs of your company.

To know this, you should get in touch with your HR professionals and employees. They will give you first-hand information about their challenges and requirements. This, in turn, will help you get a clear understanding of the features you need.

Decide Budget Parameters:

Once you understand the needs, it is time to fix a budget. If you start the selection process without a fixed budget, there is a high chance of you investing too much money in a system. To avoid such a situation, it is better to take out some time and decide on your budget parameters first.

Pick the Best Systems:

Now that you know your needs and have a budget, the next step is to search for the best HR management systems in the market. Make a list of them. Make sure to add only the systems offering the features you require.

Contact Them:

Contact the HRMS providers via email or call to know more about them. Ask about their services as well as implementation time. According to their responses, shortlist your list.

Meet them in person once you are convinced with the call/email interaction. In this meeting, ask questions and clear all your doubts regarding the software.

Take the Demo:

Last but not least, take the demo of the final shortlisted systems. For those who do not know, a demo helps buyers to have a closer view of the system. It helps understand the functionality of the software. So, you should make a decision only after taking the demo.

Parting Thoughts

HR management software is not just the present but also the future of human resource management. So, pull your socks up and get your hands on one of the best HRMS software in India.

Start your journey towards becoming a thriving organization with the power of automation.