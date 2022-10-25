String of Semi-Truck Accidents in Texas Sparks Concern Among Motorists

What can you do if you have been injured in a Texas semi-truck accident?

Semi-truck accidents are on the rise once again in Texas, and there have been numerous crashes involving these vehicles within the past few days alone. Motorists are already aware of the danger posed by semi-trucks, but you never truly understand just how much damage they’re capable of until you find yourself colliding with them head-on. Victims of these crashes are often left with serious, life-altering injuries that cause both physical and psychological issues. But what can you do if you have been injured in a Texas semi-truck accident?

Two Fatalities Reports in Upper Valley Semi-Truck Crash

On October 18th of 2022, it was reported that two people had lost their lives after a semi-truck accident in Upper Valley. According to the police report, the driver of a passenger vehicle cut off a semi-truck when attempting a U-turn. She was unsuccessful in the maneuver, and her vehicle was struck by the semi-truck. The crash killed both occupants.

Two More Fatalities After a Semi-Truck Crash in Oldham County

On October 21st, another dual-fatality crash was reported after a semi-truck hit another semi-truck that was parked legally on the shoulder. The driver of the vehicle was standing legally next to his truck when the second semi-truck struck both the parked vehicle and the trucker. After the collision, the moving vehicle continued before rolling onto its side, killing the second trucker as well.

Train Strikes Semi-Truck in Fabens

On October 23rd, footage of a train striking a truck in Fabens was released. The truck was completely destroyed in the incident. Although it might seem like this is a rare occurrence, trains strike semi-trucks on a fairly regular basis.

Another Improper U-Turn Ends with a Fatality

On October 20th, it was revealed that another improperly-executed U-turn had resulted in a further fatality. The incident took place near Nacogdoches, and it involved a car hauler attempting to make a U-turn illegally. An approaching log truck attempted to evade the car hauler but was unsuccessful. The driver of the log truck was killed in the accident, while the driver of the car hauler was unharmed.

Where Can I Find a Qualified, Experienced Semi-Truck Accident Attorney in Texas?

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced semi-truck accident attorney in Texas, look no further than Blizzard Law, PLLC. Over the years, we have assisted numerous injured plaintiffs in the Lone Star State – including those who have had their lives irrevocably altered by semi-truck accidents. We know how serious these incidents can be, and we’re ready to guide you towards a fair settlement. This settlement can help you pay for your medical expenses, missed wages, emotional distress, and much more. Book your consultation today to get started with an effective action plan.

