Pennsylvania Man Sues Senator After Fatal Car Crash

No one ever wants to file a wrongful death lawsuit after a car accident. Why? Because if you’re filing a wrongful death lawsuit, it means that you’ve had to experience the pain of losing a loved one. A wrongful death lawsuit might provide you with compensation for everything you’ve been forced to endure, but it will never bring your family member back. On the other hand, taking legal action and receiving a settlement can provide a sense of justice and closure, which may make it easier to move on with your life. This is hopefully what one Pennsylvania man will experience after he sues a Wisconsin Senator for a car crash that claimed the life of his 5-year-old daughter.

Senator Sued Over Death of Five-Year-Old Child

On October 18th of 2022, it was reported that Democratic Senator Janet Bewley had been sued by a man from Pennsylvania who lost his five-year-old daughter in a crash that he believes was caused by the lawmaker. According to the lawsuit, the Senator pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22nd without looking, giving a 27-year-old mother no time to react before impacting the vehicle. The mother’s car spun across the highway and was subsequently struck by another vehicle. The end result was that both the mother and her five-year-old daughter were killed.

According to a police report, the Senator was distracted by her mobile phone at the time of the accident. No comment has been issued by the Senator, and the local police are still deciding whether they want to press criminal charges.

Can I File a Wrongful Death Lawsuit?

If your family member died in a car crash, you may be able to file a lawsuit against the negligent party on their behalf. This is known as a “wrongful death lawsuit.” Even though the guilty party may experience criminal charges for their actions, this is not the same as a civil suit. This means that even if they are proven guilty and go to prison, you will not receive any compensation unless you file a lawsuit. In most cases, individuals are insured for these kinds of incidents, which means it’s easy to file a lawsuit. However, it sometimes makes sense to sue the individual directly – especially if the guilty individual has a high net worth.

In the above example, the father may have chosen to go to trial without accepting a settlement specifically to destroy the reputation of the Senator. He may feel that this is the best to hold the allegedly negligent individual accountable. Going to trial is a bit risky, as you never know how the jury will react. However, it is possible to receive a higher award from a jury compared to a settlement behind closed doors with an insurance company.

Where Can I Find an Accident Attorney in Pennsylvania?

If you've been searching for a qualified, experienced Pennsylvania accident attorney, look no further than PhillyLaw, LLC. Over the years, we have helped numerous injured plaintffs pursue real settlements – whether they have been struck by trucks or any other type of vehicle. We know that losing a loved one is something that you never truly get over, but a settlement can help you achieve some sense of closure, allowing you to move on with your life as best as possible.

