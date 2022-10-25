Why a DWI Arrest Should Be Taken Seriously

The state of New York uses the term driving while intoxicated or DWI to describe drunk driving offenses.

White Plains, NY – Drivers in New York can be punished under the state’s drunk driving statute. These penalties can be severe, and they often include many conditions such as monetary fines, a driver’s license suspension, substance abuse treatment, and the possibility of jail time. A person who has a DWI conviction may also find that they will have difficulty finding certain types of employment, especially if the job duties are related to transportation or driving. Because a person’s life can be seriously affected by these penalties, it is important for anyone who has been arrested to discuss their situation with an attorney and attempt to resolve the case with a favorable outcome.

New York DWI law

The state of New York uses the term driving while intoxicated or DWI to describe drunk driving offenses. Some other states use the phrase driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol or DUI, but these essentially mean the same thing. A driver of legal age cannot have a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater while operating a motor vehicle. For drivers of commercial vehicles, this amount is reduced to .04 and for undersage drivers it is only .02. There are also tests that can be utilized by law enforcement to detect the presence of controlled substances and illegal drugs in the suspect’s body. If an intoxicated driver is responsible for a fatal accident, they can face serious felony charges under the state’s vehicular homicide law as well.

What can a defense lawyer do?

Retaining a defense lawyer is usually the best option for those who have charged under the DWI statute. There are a number of services that the defense lawyer can provide, such as trying to get the charges reduced or dropped entirely. Drunk driving cases are fairly complex, and it is possible that the police have made serious mistakes at any time from the initial traffic stop to their attempts to prove intoxication through field exercises or chemical tests. Getting evidence suppressed because of these mistakes can often lead to a much better outcome for the defendant.

