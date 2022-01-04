Students Outraged Over Wakefield High’s Handling of Sexual Harassment

Although the student had an “extended absence” from class after being caught, the school district announced that he would be returning to class.

Yet another high school in the United States is facing a considerable controversy involving sexual harassment, and students are continuing to protest. The school is located in the general Boston area, and it is now making national news headlines. Both parents and students have protested and staged walkouts and protests in response to the school’s handling of a sexual harassment incident. The protests show that Americans are not satisfied with the way the public school system deals with these kinds of incidents, and it is clear that everyone wants a safer environment for high school students in Massachusetts.

Upskirt Photos Leave Parents Outraged

On November 19th, it was reported that several students had been sexually harassed at Wakefield Memorial High School. These girls had been victimized by a fellow student who took inappropriate photos of them before uploading these images to the internet. Parents were outraged to find that the guilty student was returning to class shortly after the incidents had taken place. One parent claims that this student took more than 200 photos of female students before posting them on Discord.

Although the student had an “extended absence” from class after being caught, the school district announced that he would be returning to class. The district did not reveal what type of punishment the student is facing or how he will be separated from the same students he victimized. However, the district did reveal that they were “collaborating” with the Wakefield Police Department to “develop a fuller understanding of [the incident’s] impacts. The statement was quite vague, and both parents and students have decided to take action due to what they perceive as inaction. Students protested on Friday outside of the school and subsequently planned a second protest the following Monday.

