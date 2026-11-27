Researchers find little evidence linking fathers’ antidepressants before conception to metabolic conditions in children.

A large study from Denmark is offering reassurance to men who take antidepressants and are planning to become fathers. Researchers who followed more than 1.3 million children found no clear evidence that antidepressant use before conception increases the likelihood of metabolic conditions in offspring. Although an initial analysis found a slightly higher risk, further comparisons suggested that the fathers’ underlying mental health conditions may have played a greater role than the medications themselves.

The study, published in The BMJ, examined health records for 1,365,887 children born in Denmark between 2000 and 2023. Some children were followed for as long as 23 years, giving researchers an opportunity to examine whether their fathers’ use of antidepressants before conception was connected to health concerns later in life. Of the children included in the research, 23,572 had fathers who filled at least one antidepressant prescription during the 90 days before the estimated start of pregnancy. Researchers looked for four conditions: type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and overweight or obesity.

Interest in the subject has grown as antidepressant use among men of reproductive age has increased. Danish records showed that the percentage of children conceived after their fathers received antidepressant treatment rose from 0.8% between 1997 and 2001 to 2.6% between 2012 and 2017.

One concern involves the development of sperm, which takes approximately 74 days. Previous research has suggested that certain antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) could affect sperm quality or damage its DNA. Scientists have also questioned whether medications might cause changes in the genetic instructions carried by sperm that could influence a child’s development. However, researchers have not established that these possible changes lead to long-term health problems in children.

In the Danish study, 18,353 children developed at least one of the four conditions being examined. Among them, 364 had fathers who received antidepressant prescriptions before conception. The first analysis found that children in this group had a 20% higher relative risk of developing a metabolic condition compared with children whose fathers had not received antidepressant prescriptions during the same period. The difference in actual numbers was relatively small. By age 23, the estimated rate of these conditions was 5.4% among children whose fathers had used antidepressants, compared with 4.4% among those whose fathers had not.

Researchers then conducted another comparison to better understand whether the medications themselves were responsible. They examined children whose fathers had taken antidepressants only before conception and compared them with children whose fathers began or continued treatment during pregnancy. The results were different. Children whose fathers had taken medication only before conception had a 25% lower relative risk of developing metabolic conditions than those whose fathers used antidepressants during pregnancy. This raised the possibility that the fathers’ underlying mental health conditions, rather than medication exposure, were connected to the original findings.

When individual conditions were examined more closely, the team found a higher relative risk of high blood pressure among children whose fathers had used antidepressants before conception. The increase was 64%, based on 63 cases among the exposed children. However, the researchers did not find clear connections with type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol or overweight and obesity. Additional tests, including comparisons involving siblings, generally found no connection between paternal antidepressant use and metabolic conditions in offspring. Researchers also found that some of the associations appeared among children whose fathers had been taking antidepressants for an extended period, rather than those whose fathers had recently started treatment.

Overall, the findings provide reassurance for men taking antidepressants before starting a family. While the study does not rule out every possible effect, it did not find consistent evidence that paternal antidepressant use before conception increases the risk of metabolic conditions in children. The researchers concluded that a father’s underlying mental health may be a more likely explanation for the initial findings than antidepressant exposure alone.

Sources:

Are antidepressants before fatherhood a risk to children?

Preconception antidepressant use in fathers and risk of metabolic disorders in offspring: Danish population based cohort study