Study: Power-driven Social Media Users Spread False Information

New research finds users craving influence are more likely to knowingly share fake news to dominate narratives and gain influence.

A recent study has revealed that power-driven people hungry for influence are more likely to spread false information on social media. The research, conducted by a team at University College London, found that the desire to hold sway over others is closely linked to the sharing of fake news. This behavior appears to stem from a motivation to dominate narratives and build a larger following, rather than from an unintentional misunderstanding of the content’s accuracy.

The study included over 1,800 participants across four separate experiments. These participants were asked to review posts from a simulated social media feed, some of which were based on factual information, while others were fabricated. Participants indicated which posts they would be inclined to share, and researchers analyzed their choices in relation to their self-reported personality traits and motivations.

Findings showed that power-driven individuals who valued influence were more likely to share posts containing misinformation, but they were no more inclined to share factual content than others. Interestingly, whether a participant already held a position of authority in their professional life did not influence their likelihood to share false information. This suggests that the urge to share fake news stems from a deeper, personal drive rather than situational factors.

Another intriguing aspect of the research focused on participants who exhibited dominant personalities. Those scoring high on dominance were not only more likely to share fake posts in the study but also admitted to knowingly sharing false information in the past. This indicates a level of awareness about the inaccuracies being spread, implying that the decision to share such posts is deliberate.

The researchers also explored why individuals motivated by power might behave this way. Sharing misinformation could be a strategic choice for those seeking to increase their influence. False posts, especially when sensational or emotionally charged, often attract more attention than mundane, factual ones. For people looking to gain followers or amplify their voice, these types of posts serve as tools to capture and maintain interest.

Lead researcher Professor Ana Guinote noted that the findings point to a concerning pattern. People motivated by power seem less concerned about the truthfulness of the content they share, focusing instead on the potential to expand their reach and control the narrative. This has significant implications, especially during periods of political or social tension, when the spread of false information can have real-world consequences.

The study builds on previous research suggesting that people are more likely to share misinformation if it aligns with their personal beliefs or goals. For instance, during election campaigns, individuals driven by political agendas might prioritize the spread of content that advances their cause, regardless of its veracity.

Understanding these behaviors is essential in addressing the challenges posed by misinformation on social media. While efforts to educate users about identifying power-driven fake news are important, this study suggests that addressing the underlying motivations for sharing false information might be equally vital. Encouraging responsible online behavior and fostering critical thinking skills are potential ways to mitigate the impact of those driven by power to spread misinformation.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the responsibility to combat the spread of false information does not rest solely on individuals. Social media platforms must also play a role by implementing stricter guidelines and technologies to detect and limit the reach of misleading content. However, this study underscores the need to look beyond the surface level and consider the psychological and social factors influencing user behavior.

In a world where a single post can go viral in moments, the implications of sharing power-driven fake news are far-reaching. Whether motivated by power, political gain, or personal beliefs, the intentional spread of false information can erode trust, fuel divisions, and shape public perception in ways that are difficult to reverse. This research highlights the importance of tackling misinformation not just as a technical problem but as a human one, driven by complex motivations and desires.

Sources:

Study finds power-motivated users share more fake news on social media

Experiments show power-motivated social media users disproportionately spread misinformation

Why do people share (mis)information? Power motives in social media