California’s Diocese of Orange Settles Sex Abuse Lawsuit for $3.5m

The Diocese of Orange has agreed to settle a sex abuse lawsuit for $3.5 million.

According to CBS News, a spokesperson for the diocese indicated that the terms of the settlement were negotiated as early as November. The lawsuit was originally filed on behalf of a victim who claims to have been abused by Michael Harris, a former Orange priest who once served as the vice principal of the diocese’s Santa Ana school.

Diocese of Orange spokesperson Jarryd Gonzales said that, though the church was prepared to take the case to trial, it decided that settling would be more beneficial for everyone involved.

“The Diocese vigorously defended the decades-old claim and was prepared to take it to trial,” Gonzales said in a statement. “However, all parties—the plaintiff, the Diocese’s insurers, and the Diocese—agreed that a pre-trial settlement was most beneficial to everyone involved.”

Gonzales said that funds for the settlement will be paid exclusively by the Diocese of Orange’s insurer.

The settlement was formally announced several hours before attorneys representing the plaintiff were scheduled to hold a news conference in front of the Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove. They had said the conference would “unveil the breadth and depth of the debauchery and deception at Mater Dei.”

Jeff Anderosn, an attorney representing the plaintiff, said that, as of 2012, Harris had been accused of abusing at least 13 victims, eight of whom were former students at Mater Dei.

“In all claims alleging child sexual abuse, the Diocese is committed to seeking justice, fostering healing and providing unwavering support for survivors,” diocese spokesman Gonzales said. “The Diocese of Orange deeply regrets the harm caused by any and all incidents of abuse. The events alleged in this case occurred more than four decades ago; we recognize that such events have lasting impacts, and we are committed to ensuring the Diocese of today is safe for all.”

Gonzales said that the diocese has already established numerous protocols.

Several decades ago, for instance, the diocese set up its own Office of Child and Youth Protection. The office’s responsibilities will include running comprehensive, fingerprint-based background checks on all clergy, employees, and volunteers.

“We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to safeguard children and vulnerable adults, standing in solidarity with survivors and their families,” he said. “By acknowledging the past and taking responsibility, we continue our work to prevent such harm from ever occurring again.”

