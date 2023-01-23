Suing for Disfigurement After an Orlando Semi-Truck Crash

Your disfigurement will allow you to file a personal injury lawsuit against the trucking company, thereby providing you with a much greater settlement amount that truly reflects the damages you have been forced to endure.

Although many injuries can be painful and traumatic, most heal with time. The human body is an amazing thing. With enough time, it can turn even the most severe injuries into mere memories. But what happens if you were injured in a way that permanently disfigures you? What if your injury is affecting your self-confidence, your ability to interact with others, or even your ability to get a job? In the legal world, disfigurements are handled slightly differently compared to other injuries. This is definitely something you need to be aware of if you’ve suffered a disfiguring injury in an Orlando semi-truck crash.

What “Counts” as a Disfigurement in Florida?

But what exactly is disfigurement? Various states have different legal definitions, but the general idea is that disfigurement consists of a blemish, scar, mutilation, deformation or related injury. This injury tends to affect symmetry, beauty, or appearance in some way. This might include:

Scars

Burns

Amputations

Unsightly incisions from surgeries

The loss of eyes, ears, and other facial features

Truck accidents can involve many of these injuries. For example, your semi-truck accident may have involved an igniting gas tank, causing serious burns across your face and body. Or perhaps one of your limbs was crushed in the wreckage and mutilated so badly that it needed to be amputated. Usually, disfigurements are clear and obvious.

How Are Disfigurements Handled Differently than Other Injuries?

Florida follows a “no-fault” system when it comes to car accidents. This means that if you suffer injuries in a truck accident, you can file a claim with your own PIP insurance provider without holding anyone liable. While this can be beneficial in some situations (such as minor injuries), compensation often falls short when you’re facing serious, life-altering injuries. The good news is that Florida allows you to file a direct personal injury against the negligent party if you have suffered a “serious injury.” The legal definition of a serious injury is quite complex, but a disfigurement almost always falls into this category.

In other words, your disfigurement will allow you to file a personal injury lawsuit against the trucking company, thereby providing you with a much greater settlement amount that truly reflects the damages you have been forced to endure.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Truck Accident Lawyer in Orlando?

If you’ve been searching the Orlando area for qualified Florida truck accident lawyers, there are many options available. Choose from one of these legal professionals, and you can give yourself the best possible chance of success. Remember, a disfiguring injury in a truck accident can result in a much higher settlement amount than normal. You deserve compensation for this life-altering ailment, so book your consultation today and get started with an effective action plan.

