Suing for Kneecap Injuries After a Rhode Island Car Accident

Although victims can suffer a wide range of injuries after a Rhode Island car accident, kneecap injuries can prove to be especially serious. In some cases, kneecaps can be completely shattered after a car accident, leaving victims with extensive medical expenses. Individuals will also likely be unable to work after this incident, putting further strain on their financial security. And on top of all that, a kneecap injury can prevent a victim from enjoying life to the fullest, and they may never be able to participate in certain activities again.

If you are struggling with a kneecap injury after a Rhode Island car accident, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney as soon as possible. The sooner you connect with an attorney, the better. This is because the statute of limitations can actually prevent you from taking legal action if you wait too long. In addition, evidence has a tendency to disappear as the months and years go by. In order to give yourself the best possible chance of an adequate settlement, you should file your lawsuit in an expedited manner.

When Do Kneecaps Become Injured in Car Accidents?

Kneecap injuries commonly occur when motorists are thrown forward after an impact. This forward motion can cause the kneecap to strike hard, unforgiving surfaces below the steering wheel. Perhaps the most serious kneecap injuries can occur when the kneecap strikes the ignition. This area of the car is often comprised of exposed metal, and kneecaps can easily shatter when they impact the ignition component with enough force. This is especially common with older cars and specific models, such as Saabs.

What Damages Can I Claim After My Kneecap Becomes Injured?

Injury victims can claim a wide range of damages after suffering a kneecap injury. Firstly, you can get compensated for any medical treatment you might require following the accident. Extensive surgeries are often required for kneecap injuries. In many cases, kneecaps must be replaced by metal or plastic implants. This is especially common if the kneecap has been shattered. Such a serious injury can require recovery periods of many months, which means that you will likely miss thousands of dollars in wages. You can also get compensated for these losses in your settlement.

In addition, injured victims can claim a range of non-economic damages in their lawsuits. Perhaps most notably, a kneecap injury can prevent you from participating in some of your favorite activities. These might include walking your dog or playing sports. Although these losses are not financial in nature, they are legitimate, and you can receive compensation for them.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Rhode Island area for a qualified, experienced accident attorney, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. These legal experts can help you approach this difficult legal process in a confident, efficient manner. If you’ve suffered a serious accident, you have every right to explore your legal options and file a lawsuit if necessary. Book your consultation today.