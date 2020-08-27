Sunshine Mills, Inc. Recalls Dog Food Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

Earlier this week, Sunshine Mills, Inc. issued a voluntary recall for certain lots of its Nature’s Menu® Super Premium Dog Food because it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

In cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Sunshine Mills, Inc. recently announced a recall of Nature’s Menu® Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail over concerns that the product may be contaminated with Salmonella. According to the recall notice, Salmonella poses a risk to “animals eating the products and to humans from handling the potentially contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.”

The issue was discovered when the Georgia Department of Agriculture collected and tested a 3-pound bag of the product that turned up positive for Salmonella. According to the notice, the affected products were distributed to retail stores nationwide. The products have UPC codes 7015514363 and 7015514365 and were sold in three and 13.5-pound bags. The 3-pound bags have the following lot codes:

TE1 20/April /2020, TE1 21/April/2020, TE1 22/April/2020, TE2 20/April /2020, TE2 21/April/2020

TE2 22/April/2020, TE3 20/April/2020, TE3 21/April/2020, TE3 22/April/2020

The 13.5-pound bags have the following lot codes:

TB1 20/April /2020, TB1 21/April/2020, TB1 22/April/2020, TB2 20/April /2020, TB2 21/April/2020

TB2 22/April/2020, TB3 20/April/2020, TB3 21/April/2020, TB3 22/April/2020

When animals fall ill with Salmonella infections, they may appear lethargic and display other unpleasant symptoms, including fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. They may also experience decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Fortunately, there have been no reports of illnesses or injuries related to the recall. For now, Sunshine Mills, Inc. and the FDA are urging consumers to “discontinue use of the product and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.” If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111.

