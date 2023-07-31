Survey Sponsored by Wolters Kluwer Predicts Generative AI Use Will Separate Successful Law Firms Within Five Years

More than 80% of respondents believe that generative AI will create “transformative efficiencies”.

New York, NY — Effective use of generative AI will separate successful and unsuccessful law firms within the next five years according to a majority of respondents (62%) polled in a new survey sponsored by Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory and conducted by Above the Law. The survey – Generative AI in the Law: Where Could This All Be Headed – features input from 275 legal professionals about the practice areas, business functions, and jobs most likely to be impacted by generative AI.

“The landscape for generative AI continues to evolve rapidly,” said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, U.S. “This survey indicates that forward-thinking law firms and corporate legal departments anticipate generative AI’s potential to drive substantial new efficiencies that empower attorneys to focus on higher-value legal work.”

Generating new success

Law firms and corporate legal departments appear equally confident that generative AI will provide major business advantages. The majority of law firm respondents (65%) either “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” that the effective use of generative AI will separate successful and unsuccessful firms within the next five years. Those sentiments were echoed by the majority of in-house legal respondents (61%) as well.

Routine tasks made more efficient

More than 80% of respondents agree that generative AI will create “transformative efficiencies” within legal research and other routine tasks. Those findings could eventually be reflected in future staffing patterns. More than two-thirds of respondents believe that document review lawyers, librarians, and others involved in knowledge management and research are at risk to be replaced by generative AI.

Skepticism remains around high-level work

Respondents are more skeptical about generative AI’s ability to execute high-level legal work in the vein of negotiating mergers or developing strategy litigation. Less than half (31%) agree that generative AI will transform high-level legal work. Job categories such as law firm partner or of counsel were also rated among the least at risk to become obsolete due to generative AI.

