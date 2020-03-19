AFC Distribution Sushi Shrimp Recalled Amid Vibrio Infection Fears

AFC Distribution recently announced a recall of sushi shrimp over concerns it may contain Vibrio parahaemolyticus, a bacteria that may cause nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and chills.

If you’re a fan of sushi with shrimp, you may want to listen up. Earlier this week it was discovered that certain shrimp used in sushi often sold in “grocery stores, cafeterias and corporate dining rooms might have a bacteria that causes nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and chills.” According to the recall notice, the bacteria is Vibrio parahaemolyticus.

AFC Distribution is the producer of the affected shrimp. At the moment, the recall includes the company’s Cooked Butterfly Tail-on Whiteleg Shrimp (Sushi Ebi), lot No. 2019.10.02. The shrimp is reportedly one of the main ingredients in prepared sushi items sold between February 19, 2020, and March 13, 2020. Unfortunately, the potentially contaminated products were distributed to AFC sushi counters throughout the following 40 states:

Florida, California, Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, Washington, Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The notice further states:

“While AFC has ceased using the recalled ingredient. We urge anyone who has any AFC product containing Cooked Butterfly Tail-On Whiteleg Shrimp to discard or return the product to their point of purchase for a full refund.”

Consumers with questions or concerns about the recall can contact AFC at 866-467-8744 or email recall@afcsushi.com.

