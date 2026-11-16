International authorities transferred a suspected cybercriminal to America following a massive data theft campaign.

A 43-year-old man accused of taking part in a major cybercrime operation targeting American hospitals, schools, and healthcare organizations has been extradited from Italy to the United States to face federal charges. The suspected ransomware hacker, Roman Khlynovskiy, a Kazakhstan citizen, appeared in federal court in Knoxville, Tennessee, on November 16, after being transferred to American custody. Federal prosecutors allege that Khlynovskiy was part of a group known as the 8-Digits Team, which carried out a large-scale campaign involving stolen information, ransom demands, and threats to expose private records. The group was connected to two ransomware operations known as INC and Lynx. Investigators believe members targeted organizations in at least six states, including hospitals, schools, and other providers of healthcare services.

According to the indictment, the group gained access to computer networks belonging to its victims and copied large amounts of private information. The stolen records were then used to pressure the organizations into paying money. Members allegedly demanded payment in exchange for keeping the information private, warning that the data would otherwise be released publicly. The group claimed to have obtained more than 50 terabytes of information containing over 70 million confidential health records. Such records can include deeply personal details about patients, making the threats especially damaging for hospitals and healthcare providers responsible for protecting private information.

Federal officials said the overall campaign involved more than $500 million in ransom demands. The amount represents the money demanded from targeted organizations, not necessarily money that was actually paid. Khlynovskiy now faces several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit computer fraud and identity theft, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, computer-related extortion, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He is also charged under the TAKE IT DOWN Act for allegedly threatening to release private images without the permission of the people shown. If convicted on all charges, Khlynovskiy could receive a maximum prison sentence of 27 years.

The FBI is leading the suspected ransomware investigation, with assistance from law enforcement agencies in several countries. Italian authorities helped locate and arrest Khlynovskiy before his extradition to the United States. The DOJ’s Office of International Affairs worked with the Italian government to complete the transfer. Investigators in Ukraine and Lithuania also provided assistance during the case.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the group repeatedly went after hospitals and schools, using threats involving private information to pressure victims into paying. He also pointed out the large number of ransom demands connected to the operation, describing the effort to bring Khlynovskiy to the U.S. as part of a broader effort to pursue suspected cybercriminals who attempt to avoid prosecution by remaining overseas.

The suspected ransomware case is being handled by attorneys from the DOJ’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee. That department works with law enforcement agencies and private organizations to investigate computer-related offenses and bring those responsible before the courts. Since 2020, the section has secured more than 220 convictions involving computer and intellectual property offenses. It has also obtained court orders directing the return of more than $500 million to victims.

Federal authorities are warning that suspected offenders cannot avoid American court proceedings simply by carrying out their activities from another country. Investigators said those who target U.S. citizens will be caught and brought to the states to face prosecution.

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Alleged Member of “8-Digits Team” Ransomware Group Extradited from Italy for Role in Major Data Extortion Campaign Against U.S. Hospitals, Healthcare Entities, and Schools

Ransomware group member appears in Knoxville federal court for role in data extortion case

Alleged ransomware group member extradited from Italy to face US charges in hospital, school extortion case