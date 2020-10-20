Taher Inc. Recalls 22,096 Pounds of Meat Products That Did NOT Undergo a Federal Inspection

Taher Inc. is recalling thousands of pounds of meat products that never underwent a federal inspection.

Earlier this week, Taher Inc. announced a recall for about 22,096 pounds of meat products that were “produced without the benefit of federal inspection,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall notice states the affected products were “produced and packaged from Feb. 25, 2020, through Sept. 22, 2020.” The recall includes the following products:

16-lb. boxes containing 4 bags of “Fresh Seasons Tator Tot Hot Dish” with lot code 056-282 and barcode 108101060239.

16-lb. boxes containing 4 bags of “Fresh Seasons Sloppy Joe” with lot code 065-269 and barcode 1081010602366.

Additionally, the affected products may have an establishment number ‘EST. 45091’ printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. According to the notice, the meat products were “shipped to institutions and foodservice locations throughout Minnesota.”

The issue itself was discovered by FSIS’s inspection personnel. Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from eating the products. If you ate any of the recalled products and are concerned about a potential reaction, contact your healthcare provider. If you have any of the recalled products in your home, you should either toss it or return it for a refund.

