Takata Airbag Explosion Leads to $3M Verdict

South Florida man wins $3 million after injury from faulty airbag.

A man from South Florida was awarded $3 million after being badly hurt by a faulty airbag during a car crash. The jury in Miami-Dade County made their decision in favor of Jose Hernandez, who filed a lawsuit in 2022. His case was brought against the Takata Airbag Tort Compensation Trust Fund, which was created when the airbag maker, Takata, went bankrupt.

The crash happened in December 2020. Hernandez was driving his 2005 Honda Civic in Miami when he tried to make a left turn and was hit by another vehicle. Normally, the type of accident he was in would not have caused such serious harm. But what should have been a relatively minor crash turned into something much worse because of the airbag. The airbag inflator exploded the wrong way, sending a sharp piece of metal into his right arm. The lawsuit explained that this piece of metal was several inches long and caused significant damage.

What happened to Hernandez is not an isolated case. Airbags made by Takata have a long and troubling history. Since at least 2013, millions of vehicles have been recalled due to the risk of these airbags exploding. Regulators in the United States have linked at least 28 deaths to the faulty inflators, and more than 400 people have been hurt. Around the world, the total number of deaths stands at 36 or more.

At the heart of the problem is a chemical called ammonium nitrate. Takata used this chemical in their airbag systems to help create the small blast needed to quickly inflate an airbag when a crash occurs. But ammonium nitrate doesn’t always stay stable. In hot and humid weather, it can break down. Over time, this makes it more dangerous. Instead of releasing a controlled burst to fill the airbag, the inflator can explode with far too much power. When this happens, the metal container that holds the inflator can tear apart, sending sharp pieces flying into the cabin of the car.

South Florida, with its warm and humid climate, is one of the areas where these airbags are most likely to fail. That makes cases like Hernandez’s especially concerning for people living in the region. His car, a 2005 model, had an older airbag that may have been sitting in those conditions for more than 15 years. Even though car manufacturers and the government have issued recalls, many people still drive vehicles that have not been fixed.

The trust fund Hernandez sued was created specifically to deal with injuries caused by these airbags. Takata filed for bankruptcy in 2017 after the scale of the problem became clear. Lawsuits and recalls piled up, and the company could no longer keep up with the cost. The trust is now responsible for handling claims from people who were injured or killed because of the faulty products. Hernandez’s case is just one of many, but his story brings more attention to the dangers that still exist on the road, especially for people who are unaware that their cars might contain defective airbags.

No comment was given by attorneys for the Takata trust following the verdict. But for Hernandez, the court’s decision brings some justice and recognition of the pain he suffered. His story also serves as a reminder for car owners to check whether their vehicles are part of any recalls—especially those living in hot, humid areas where the risk of airbag failure is higher. Even something designed to save your life can cause harm if it’s not made right or kept safe over time.

