Tampa Club’s 40 Under 40 Honors Ashley B. Norus as a Distinguished Winner

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker lawyer Ashley B. Norus has been selected as one of the distinguished winners of the prestigious “Tampa Club’s 40 under 40” award for 2023. This recognition celebrates young professionals who have made an impact on the Club and the Tampa Bay Community, demonstrating remarkable leadership, innovation, and dedication.

“Winning the Tampa Club’s 40 under 40 award is not only a personal achievement, but also fuels my commitment to making Tampa Bay an even better place to live for all,” Ashley said. “This recognition would not have been possible without the support of my colleagues, mentors, and the incredible Tampa Bay community.”

Ashley’s community involvement and leadership initiatives includes serving on the Board of Directors of Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts (TBBCA), and she can be found interacting with the community, supporting local business owners.

In addition, Ashley is a dependable and results-oriented Associate in Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax and Transactions Service Line, where she focuses on general corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, and securities law. She has experience dealing with both public and private offerings, as well as advising clients on their day-to-day corporate needs. With her training from her undergraduate degree in public relations with a minor in communication, Ashley prides herself on her high level of interaction and commitment to her clients.

An award ceremony to celebrate the 2023 40 under 40 winners was held on Tuesday, September 19th from 6:00–9:00 p.m. at the Top of Tampa.

