Tampa Partners Active in 40th Annual Federal Securities Institute: Greg Yadley as Chair and Will Blair a Panelist

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker is pleased to announce that Tampa Partner Greg Yadley chaired the 40th Annual Federal Securities Institute and M&A Conference held on February 15-16, 2024, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Tampa, FL. Shumaker Partner Will Blair joined Greg on the panel presentation regarding capital-raising regulations and alternatives for businesses seeking growth funding in registered securities offerings and private placements. The event is the premier conference for corporate, mergers and acquisitions, and securities practitioners, as well as in-house counsel, executives, and advisors who focus on the middle-market. In addition to senior officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Delaware Court of Chancery, the Institute featured top officers of major corporations, such as Nike and Chesapeake Utilities, and senior partners of the nation’s top Wall Street law firms. Sabastian Niles, President of Salesforce, delivered the Keynote Address titled “Leading with Trust: Building the AI Future.”

Working across a broad range of industries and having handled complex transactions of all sizes, Greg brings a wealth of experience to his representation of business entities, including closely held and family businesses, large and small public companies, and nonprofit entities. He has extensive experience in securities matters, including advising clients with regard to their private and public offerings of securities (initial public offerings) and their ongoing disclosure obligations. Practicing for more than 40 years, Greg understands how to address the divergent needs of multiple parties and bring them together in a successful transaction.

The principal areas of Will’s practice are devoted to counseling clients in all areas of corporate and securities laws and mergers and acquisitions. He focuses on understanding his clients’ business objectives at the outset of a transaction and guiding clients with practical, business-oriented solutions. Will is the Chair of a Chapter 517 Task Force of the Business Law Section of The Florida Bar and previously served as Chair of the Corporations, Securities and Financial Services Committee of the Business Law Section of the Florida Bar.

