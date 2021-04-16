Target, CPSC Issue Urgent Recall for Infant Teething Toy

Target is recalling certain infant teething toys that may pose a choking hazard.

If you have an infant, listen up. Earlier this week, Target issued an urgent recall for certain infant teething toys that may pose a choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall notice claims that “Battat’s B. toys Firefly Frank Infant Teethers, which is shaped like a firefly, could harm a young child because its plastic wings can detach from the body of the teether.”

At the moment, about 61,000 infant teethers are included in the recall. So far, Battat has received 14 reports of the “wings detaching or pieces of the wing breaking off.” In one case, a child “choked on a broken piece of the wing,” according to the CPSC.

The toy in question is blue, green, and red. They light up and were sold online and in Target stores across the country from July 2019 to February 2021. For now, consumers who have the affected teething toy should put it out of reach of children and return it to a Target store for a refund. They can also be mailed to Battat for a refund.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Battat toll-free at 844-963-2479 or via email at recalls@battatco.com.

Sources:

Infant teething toy sold at Target recalled over choking hazard

Battat Recalls Infant Teethers Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target