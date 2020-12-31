Target Recalls 480K Clothing Items Over Choking and Laceration Risks

About 480,000 toddler and infant clothing item were recently recalled by Target over choking and laceration hazards.

If you have small children at home and frequently shop for their clothing at Target, this recall is for you. Earlier this week, Target announced a recall of about 480,000 clothing items for infants and toddlers because they may pose a choking hazard. The recall was posted Wednesday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and includes certain infant and toddler swimsuits and infant rompers.

According to the notice, the recalled swimsuit is the Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuit. Apparently, the snaps on the suit can break and detach from the fabric and pose a choking or laceration hazard. More than 181,000 swimsuits were sold nationwide at Target stores and online at Target.com, Shipt.com, and GoogleExpress.com. The CPSC stated:

“This recall includes the Cat & Jack ‘Summer Blue Lemon,’ ‘Coral Icon Story Hawaiian,’ and ‘Moxie Peach Lemon’ one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T.”

The second item recalled include the Cloud Island infant rompers. They also have snaps that can break or detach and may pose a choking or laceration hazard. About 299,000 of those rompers have been recalled. The notice states that the “Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers” are all included in the recall.

If you have the recalled products you can return them to a Target store for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Target at 1- 800-440-0680 for in-store purchases and 1-800-591-3869 for online purchases.

