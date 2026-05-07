Tarter Krinsky & Drogin Launches Commercial Agreements Practice, Appoints Victoria Galante as Practice Chair

New practice addresses growing client demand for dedicated, business-focused contract support across the full lifecycle of commercial agreements.

Tarter Krinsky & Drogin today announced the launch of its new Commercial Agreements practice, expanding the firm’s ability to support clients with a comprehensive, business-oriented approach to commercial contracting. Victoria Galante, has been appointed Chair of the new practice.

The firm’s Commercial Agreements practice was established to address a gap in the market, where organizations often lack a clear legal resource for commercial contracts that fall outside traditional specialty areas. The practice is designed to provide dedicated, efficient support to help businesses navigate complexity, streamline contracting processes, and proactively manage risk.

The team advises clients across the full lifecycle of commercial agreements, including drafting, review, negotiation, execution, and ongoing contract management. Working closely with business leaders and in-house counsel, the Commercial Agreements group operates as an extension of internal teams, advising on agreements that support daily operations and broader strategic initiatives.

The practice covers a wide spectrum of commercial agreements, including sales-related contracts; manufacturing and supply arrangements; services agreements such as consultancy, management, and logistics; event, marketing, and promotional agreements; and intellectual property, licensing, and data privacy matters.

“Clients are increasingly looking for practical, business-aligned legal support that can keep pace with their commercial relationships,” said Alan Tarter, Managing Partner of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin. “Our new practice reflects that demand and brings together dedicated resources to help clients navigate the process and achieve objectives.”

As Chair of the practice, Victoria Galante brings significant experience advising on a wide range of commercial agreements, including distribution, manufacturing and supply, logistics, sales representative, sponsorship, influencer, and services agreements. She is known for her precision in drafting and her ability to translate complex business objectives into clear, effective contractual frameworks.

“Commercial agreements are the foundation of how businesses operate, partner, and grow,” said Galante. “Our goal is to help clients approach those agreements with clarity and consistency and provide practical, business-oriented counsel that aligns with how their organizations actually function.”

About Tarter Krinsky & Drogin

Celebrating more than two decades of legal service, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin is a bicoastal midsize law firm with an established international reputation. Keeping our clients’ business objectives and concerns top of mind, we focus on what matters – partnering with them to achieve their goals, offering holistic and practical legal advice, and devising creative strategies for complex disputes. Purposefully designed to integrate seamlessly with any client’s business team, we are a vibrant, multidisciplinary law firm dedicated to smart thinking and strong client relationships. We advise clients of all sizes providing services spanning over 30 practice areas. Our attorneys, many of whom are multilingual, are as diverse as the clients they serve.