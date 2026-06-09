Tarter Krinsky & Drogin Opens Miami Office, Expanding National Footprint and South Florida Presence

The Tarter Krinsky & Drogin Miami office will strengthen the firm’s capabilities across several core practice areas.

Miami, Florida — Tarter Krinsky & Drogin announced the opening of a new office in Miami, Florida, marking the latest step in the firm’s strategic geographic expansion and reinforcing its ability to serve clients with national and multi-jurisdictional needs.

Located at 1111 Brickell Avenue in the center of Miami’s financial and commercial district, the new office builds on the firm’s established presence in New York and Los Angeles, reflecting the growing importance of the South Florida market for clients across multiple industries.

“Tarter Krinsky & Drogin has long served clients whose businesses and legal needs extend well beyond any single region,” said Alan Tarter, Managing Partner of the firm. “Opening our Miami office represents a natural evolution for the firm as we continue to grow our bicoastal capabilities. Miami is an important gateway market, and this expansion positions us to better serve both existing and prospective clients throughout the region.”

The Tarter Krinsky & Drogin Miami office will strengthen the firm’s capabilities across several core practice areas, including litigation, real estate, labor and employment, and corporate law, while supporting the continued integration of talent and collaboration across the region.

“Miami’s dynamic economy and global connectivity make it an increasingly important hub for a wide range of industries we serve such as hospitality, fashion, luxury, design, and consumer products,” said Victoria Galante, Partner in the Firm’s Italy and International Practices, as well as the Retail and Corporate, Securities, and M&A Practices. “Establishing a presence in Miami allows us to work more closely with cross-border clients and strengthens our ability to support businesses launching and growing in this significant market.”

About Tarter Krinsky & Drogin

Celebrating more than two decades of legal service, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin is a bicoastal midsize law firm with an established international reputation. Keeping our clients’ business objectives and concerns top of mind, we focus on what matters – partnering with them to achieve their goals, offering holistic and practical legal advice, and devising creative strategies for complex disputes. Purposefully designed to integrate seamlessly with any client’s business team, we are a vibrant, multidisciplinary law firm dedicated to smart thinking and strong client relationships. We advise clients of all sizes providing services spanning over 30 practice areas. Our attorneys, many of whom are multilingual, are as diverse as the clients they serve.