Teen Drug Use Remains Historically Low

National survey finds most U.S. teens continue avoiding drugs.

New national survey results show that most teenagers in the United States continue to report very low levels of drug use, with many choosing not to use substances at all. The findings come from the Monitoring the Future survey, a long-running study that tracks drug use and attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th grade students across the country. The survey has been supported by federal health agencies for more than five decades and is considered one of the most reliable measures of teen substance use.

According to the latest data, levels of use for most drugs in 2025 stayed close to the historic lows first seen in 2021. Researchers say those lows began during the pandemic, when many teens spent more time at home and had fewer chances to access drugs or socialize in ways that lead to experimentation. While daily life has largely returned to normal, the lower levels of use have remained steady rather than bouncing back.

One of the most striking findings is the high rate of teens who say they have not used alcohol, marijuana, or nicotine recently. In the past 30 days, more than nine out of ten eighth graders reported no use of these substances. Among 10th graders, more than eight out of ten said the same. Even among 12th graders, about two-thirds reported not using alcohol, marijuana, or nicotine in the past month. These numbers suggest that avoiding substance use has become more common and socially accepted among younger people.

Alcohol use also remained stable across all grade levels. About one in ten eighth graders reported drinking alcohol in the past year. For 10th graders, that number rose to about one in four. Among high school seniors, a little over four in ten said they had used alcohol in the past 12 months. While use increases with age, researchers note that these levels are still lower than what was reported by teens in past decades.

Marijuana use followed a similar pattern. Past-year use was reported by roughly eight percent of eighth graders, 16 percent of 10th graders, and 26 percent of 12th graders. A smaller share of students reported using marijuana products made from hemp, including forms that can cause a high. Health experts continue to watch these products closely because they are often easy to access and may be misunderstood as harmless.

Nicotine use, including vaping, also stayed steady. Less than one in ten eighth graders reported vaping nicotine in the past year. The rate was higher for older students, reaching about one in five among 12th graders. Use of nicotine pouches, which do not involve smoking or vaping, remained low across all grades.

While most drug use stayed low, the survey did find small increases in heroin and cocaine use. Even with these increases, use of these drugs remains rare among teens. Fewer than one percent of students in each grade reported using heroin in the past year. Cocaine use was also reported by a very small share of students. Researchers emphasized that today’s levels are far lower than what was seen several decades ago, but they said the changes are worth watching over time.

The survey is based on answers from more than 23,000 students at public and private schools across the country. Students completed the survey online while at school, answering questions about their substance use, beliefs about harm, and views on drug availability. The results were carefully adjusted to reflect national trends.

Health officials say the findings show progress but also highlight the need for continued attention. Keeping drug use low among teens requires ongoing prevention efforts, clear information, and support for healthy choices. Researchers plan to keep tracking these trends each year to see how teen behavior changes as new substances and social pressures emerge.

