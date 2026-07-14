Telehealth Mistakes: Medical Malpractice Through Virtual Healthcare

As virtual care continues to expand, patients who suspect they were harmed by a telehealth error should consult an attorney experienced in medical malpractice to evaluate whether the elements of a claim are present.

Telehealth has reshaped how millions of patients access care, letting them consult a physician from a couch, a car, or a break room instead of a waiting room. The convenience is real, but so is the risk. When a screen replaces a physical exam, small gaps in communication or assessment can turn into serious medical errors.

As virtual visits become routine, courts and patients alike are confronting a newer question in malpractice law: what happens when telehealth mistakes result in patient harm?

What Is Telehealth Medical Malpractice?

Telehealth medical malpractice occurs when a healthcare provider’s negligence during a remote consultation, diagnosis, or treatment plan causes injury to a patient. The legal standard doesn’t change just because the visit happened over video instead of in an exam room. Providers delivering care through telehealth are still held to the same standard of care expected of any licensed professional treating a similar condition in person.

To succeed in a telehealth malpractice claim, specialized medical malpractice attorneys in Chicago explain that a patient generally must show that:

A provider-patient relationship existed. The provider breached the accepted standard of care. That breach directly caused measurable harm.

The virtual appointment format does not lower the bar for what counts as negligence; it simply changes the conditions under which that negligence can occur.

Common Telehealth Mistakes That May Lead to Malpractice Claims

Several recurring errors show up in telehealth malpractice cases:

Misdiagnosis. Without a hands-on exam, providers may miss subtle physical cues, such as a rash, swollen joint, or irregular gait, that are far harder to assess through a video feed than in person.

Medication errors. Prescribing without full access to a patient’s history can lead to overlooked drug interactions or dosing mistakes that an in-person pharmacist or specialist might have caught.

Inadequate follow-up care. When a provider fails to arrange next steps, refer to a specialist, or schedule the in-person visit a condition actually requires, patients can suffer preventable complications.

Technical failures. Dropped calls, poor video quality, or glitchy connections can interrupt a consultation at a critical moment, leading to incomplete information being shared or gathered.

Documentation lapses. Failing to record symptoms, advice given, or the reasoning behind a treatment decision can both contribute to errors and make them harder to defend or prove later.

Challenges Unique to Virtual Healthcare

Virtual healthcare brings multiple unique challenges that do not exist in a traditional clinical setting. Most commonly seen challenges include:

Reliance on self-reported symptoms. Without hands-on examination, providers must depend heavily on what patients describe, which can be incomplete or imprecise. Conditions that depend on palpation, auscultation, or visual inspection of areas not easily shown on camera are especially vulnerable to oversight.

Licensing across state lines. Many telehealth platforms operate nationally, and providers must be properly licensed in the state where the patient is physically located at the time of the visit. Gaps in this compliance can complicate liability questions if something goes wrong.

Technology malfunctions. Patient portals, e-prescribing systems, and video platforms can fail, lose data, or be used incorrectly, and an error in any of these systems can ripple into the quality of care delivered.

Privacy and data security risks. Transmitting medical information electronically opens new avenues for breaches that paper records and in-person visits don’t carry.

When Can a Telehealth Error Become a Medical Malpractice Case?

Not every disappointing telehealth visit rises to the level of malpractice. A claim typically becomes viable when a patient can show that a provider’s conduct fell below the accepted standard of care for the circumstances, and that this failure directly caused harm that wouldn’t have otherwise occurred.

Situations that may support a claim include:

A missed diagnosis that a competent provider, using the same remote tools, should have caught.

A prescription error rooted in incomplete information-gathering.

A failure to escalate care when red-flag symptoms warranted an in-person evaluation.

Expert testimony often plays a central role in these cases, helping establish what a reasonably careful telehealth provider would have done differently under the same circumstances.

As virtual care continues to expand, patients who suspect they were harmed by a telehealth error should consult an attorney experienced in medical malpractice to evaluate whether the elements of a claim are present.