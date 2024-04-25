Ten-Time Robber Sentenced to Eleven Years in Federal Prison for $20,000 Robbery of Carmel Credit Union

Defendant approached the bank teller and gave him a note threatening to “blow [the teller’s] f*****g head off” unless he handed over all the money at his station.

INDIANAPOLIS – Marty McConnell, 64, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to eleven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery.

According to court documents, on May 8, 2023, the defendant entered a Teachers Credit Union in Carmel, Indiana, approached the bank teller and gave him a note threatening to “blow [the teller’s] f*****g head off” unless he handed over all the money at his station. The teller gave the defendant $20,000 and he subsequently left the credit union.

Carmel Police Department Officers immediately arrived on the scene and quickly located Mr. McConnell. During a recorded interview with officers, McConnell admitted to committing the robbery and keeping the majority of money in his car. He also stated that he used a portion of money from the robbery to get his car out of pawn, buy new shoes, and buy drugs. Officers searched McConnell’s vehicle and located $12,600 in cash and the clothing worn during the robbery.

Before robbing the Carmel Teachers Credit Union, McConnell was convicted of three armed robberies, six other robberies, and three batteries over a thirty-year span. He was most recently discharged from parole in November 2020, after his release from prison for a prior robbery spree.

“For three decades this violent criminal has terrorized innocent people, seeking quick money through force, violence, and intimidation. His crime spree stops here,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Violent crimes rob entire communities of their safety and peace of mind. Working closely with our partners at the Carmel Police Department and FBI, our federal prosecutors will continue our work to make our communities safer and hold violent, repeat criminals accountable.”

“This sentence sends a clear message that robbing a bank in Indiana will result in significant time in federal prison,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “Our law enforcement partnerships ensure that those engaging in violent behavior will be caught and held accountable.”

The FBI investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon. Judge Hanlon also ordered that McConnell be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison and pay $20,000 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy C. Fugate, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.