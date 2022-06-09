Texas Medical Board Suspends Plano-based Psychiatrist After Alleged Sexual Assault

Both the youth and elderly are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment, and it can come in many forms.

Dallas Magazine1 reported that a Psychiatrist in Plano, Texas has been accused of sexual assault. The alleged victim was unable to speak and suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease.

As a result, the Texas Medical Board has suspended his license after finding that he had engaged in a nonconsensual sex act with an elderly adult.

Furthermore, the suspension order states that the victim is related to the psychiatrist and was living with him at the time. The victim was unable to write or speak and was in hospice when the suspension order was written.

A witness saw the psychiatrist putting his genitals in the victim’s mouth. The witness reported the incident and the psychiatrist was then arrested shortly after being reported to the authorities.

The Texas Medical Board has not listed any previous action against the Psychiatrist, who had been practicing for 38 years.

Sexual Harassment against the elderly is unacceptable. They must be handled with care and taken seriously.

Texas law prohibits any form of sexual harassment. This case showcases abuse against the elderly and clearly shows an abuse of power as well. Oftentimes, the elderly cannot defend themselves in these situations. If left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes, as the above proved.

Both the youth and elderly are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment, and it can come in many forms. Sexual harassment between professionals and clients can be extra elusive, leaving clients to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment against the elderly should always be reported. Others may perceive the threatening messages to be harassment. Texas is extra harsh on incidents of sexual harassment that involve the vulnerable. In the unfortunate event that anyone witnesses elderly abuse, it is recommended to do the following:

Attempt to de-escalate the situation

Call law enforcement to report the crime.

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with police officers

Seek medical care for the elderly victim

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to assist your legal strategy.

Elderly people who suffer from sexual harassment or those who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not ignore the incidents. They should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care.

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert.

