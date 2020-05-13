The Coronavirus Pandemic: Impact, Gaps & Technology

Hopefully, this pandemic’s aptitude to demonstrate breakages can be evolved into an opportunity.

We all are aware of the global crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a fact that it has pushed us more towards the digital world. Not only this, but it has created a significant change in our behavior as well. But, moving towards technology is more likely to have lasting effects. However, not all of us are ready for a more technological existence or digitization. UNCTAD made a new analysis through the remarkable change in the digital landscape as compared to the last global catastrophe that was the financial crisis of 2008-2009. It determined how the evolving world due to technology is beneficial for some, but not for all. As per the analysis, the COVID-19 dilemma has awakened the uptake of digital solutions, services, tools, improving the evolution via digital economy, globally.

This change in behavior has also exposed the gap present between the connected ones and the unconnected ones, depicting the extent of how many of us are far behind on digital uptake. Disparities in digital enthusiasm hinder the capability of many parts of the world to take advantage of the latest technology, helping us to cope with this global crisis by maintaining social distance. The scenario has crucial growth implications which cannot be avoided. Thus, we need to make sure that those who are not well-equipped with the technology are not left behind in the post-pandemic world. The undertaken measures in order to control the Coronavirus pandemic have been noticed by businesses and companies moving their operations to online so that physical distance can be maintained. Moreover, social media platforms are also blooming because of growth in the audience looking for entertainment, online shopping events, top explainer video company, and convenience of interconnecting others during the crisis. Further, many positive phenomena can be seen due to the arising potential technologically evolved world.

Technology has recognized the significant impact of telework, telemedicine, and online education, helping it to thrive. Technology has also been helpful in generating data for virus expansion and aid in information exchange required for research. A high has been noticed in online conferencing, and teleworking strengthening the need for the online software for conferencing, for example, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Skype, and Cisco’s Webex.

The quick movement towards technology and digitalization is probably going to reinforce the market places of a couple of uber-platforms. Such conclusions repeat the results produced by the Digital Economy Report of UNCTAD 2019, which already called attention to that the world’s best seven digital networks representing 2/3 value of such platforms.

Many have profited by technology impact via their capacity to extract, manage, and examine information, and transform it into adaptable digital intelligence. This circumstance will currently be enhanced as more individuals come or are constrained online due to the coronavirus emergency. Those having no approach are apparently in danger of being left behind as technology evolves quickly, particularly those in the least developed nations.

Here, the least developed nations are the most at risk against the human and monetary outcomes of the crisis, and they likewise fall most distant behind in digital preparation. One of every five individuals in the least developed nations utilize the Internet, and in developing countries, less than 5% of the populace presently purchase merchandise through the web. Lack of education and technology access at home likewise restrains connectivity, for instance, the opportunities for students to continue education if schools are shut. Low broadband quality hinders the usability of video chatting tools, and mobile data is costly.

Hopefully, this pandemic's aptitude to demonstrate breakages can be evolved into an opportunity. Many of the developing countries have discovered e-commerce along with other digitalized solutions, which can help in building the local flexibility options for future crises. The main point to be taken into consideration from the analysis is that much attention is needed to bridge the current and emerging digitalized worlds allowing more and more nations to take benefits from digitalization. New approaches and guidelines are expected to guarantee a reasonable appropriation of the increases from digital developments. In case it's left unidentified, the gap between under-associated and hyper-digitalized nations may extend, along with intensifying disparities. As with the coronavirus emergency and other advancement challenges, the world will require an organized yet mutual reaction to manage the digitalization challenge.