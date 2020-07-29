Theft Crime: What Are the Criminal Charges Involved in These Cases?

Theft may seem straightforward as the act of taking something that doesn’t belong to you. However, it has varying degrees and different types, which is why you should know the criminal charges that are involved in this kind of crime.

Theft is considered when an individual takes another person’s possessions or services without permission or consent. Someone who is charged with stealing someone else’s belongings is called a thief.

While theft may seem pretty straightforward, you still need to enlist the help of an attorney who specializes in this field if something was stolen from you or if you've been accused of theft. There are different classifications of this type of crime, and having an expert by your side can give you a better case in court.

Here are the criminal charges involved in theft cases that you should know about:

1. Petty Theft

Even if you only steal one cent, it’s still considered as theft, specifically petty theft. The term pertains to taking property, money, or belongings that have a value of USD$400 or less.

Carjacking is considered a petty theft if an individual steals car parts that are valued below USD$400. It's the same for armed robbery and various methods of theft, as long as they don't exceed the limit.

There are differences among theft, robbery, and burglary. It all boils down to intention and approach.

Here’s an in-depth look at these three types:

Theft – This involves taking someone else’s property without the owner’s permission. Plus, the intention of the thief is to deprive the owner of the item permanently.

– This involves taking someone else’s property without the owner’s permission. Plus, the intention of the thief is to deprive the owner of the item permanently. Robbery – Robbery still entails taking something from an individual, but with the use of force or the threat of violence. For instance, pulling and running away with the bag of someone who’s casually walking down the street can be considered as robbery because it was taken forcefully.

– Robbery still entails taking something from an individual, but with the use of force or the threat of violence. For instance, pulling and running away with the bag of someone who’s casually walking down the street can be considered as robbery because it was taken forcefully. Burglary – While this type of crime is often associated with theft, you can be convicted of burglary without being a thief. Burglary involves breaking and entering a building or residence with the intention of committing a crime.

2. Grand Theft

On the other hand, it’s considered a grand theft if someone steals something that has a price of more than USD$400, depending on your state. It’s known as grand larceny in some areas.

This type of crime can overlap with other issues, such as white-collar crime, including business fraud, robbery, or embezzlement. It also has varying degrees, with the first degree being considered as the gravest.

If you’re charged with grand theft, you may face felony charges and have to pay criminal fines. There’s also the likelihood of a prison sentence, which may cause permanent damage to your reputation even after serving time in jail.

3. Merchandise Theft

Shoplifting is a form of merchandise theft since the thief would be taking out items from a store without paying for them. This type of crime entails knowingly taking possession of a product at a place of retail without the merchant’s knowledge or permission. It also involves depriving the owner of the item or its accompanying purchase price permanently.

Hiding the product, which is also called as ‘willful concealment,’ is associated with shoplifting. It’s still punishable by law even if you’re still within the store’s premises.

4. Lost Property Theft

You can also be charged with theft involving lost property. This happens when you could have returned the item to its rightful owner, but you chose not to do it.

For example, you see someone drop their wallet in front of you. If you keep the wallet and its contents, you’re knowingly depriving the owner of their possession; thus, you commit theft.

It’s a different story, however, if you find the wallet at the side of the road without anyone looking for it. Even if you keep it, you won’t be charged with theft since you couldn’t reasonably return the property to its owner.

5. Stolen Property Theft

Another criminal charge that you should be aware of is theft involving stolen goods. You have to be aware of this crime because you can engage in it unwittingly.

For instance, you collect paintings by famous Renaissance painters and are a member of various online communities, as well as follow several museums on social media. One day, news outlets report that a set of artworks has been stolen from a particular gallery.

Then, you receive an email informing you of the sale of a precious painting. However, the catch is that the seller is asking for a quick closing for some reason or another, which you accommodate without knowing that it’s stolen property. You might still be convicted of theft since circumstantial evidence would imply that you’ve bought hot merchandise.

Conclusion

