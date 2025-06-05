Theo Ai Secures 4.2MM Seed Round to Advance AI-Powered Settlement Prediction for Big Law

Maturing with strategic leadership – bolsters Board and C-Suite with additions of tech vets.

Palo Alto, CA – Theo Ai, the AI-driven prediction platform for litigation, has raised a $4.2 million seed round just six months after its $2.2 million pre-seed announcement in November. The round was co-led by returning investor NextView Ventures and new investor Collide Capital. As part of the investment, Aaron Samuels, General Partner at Collide Capital, will join Theo Ai’s board. The funds will be used to expand proprietary data pipelines, enhance legal corpus, and reinforce supervised learning with legal experts.

“The legal industry is at a turning point, and AI-powered predictions are becoming essential for managing client expectations and executive decision-making,” said Patrick Ip, Co-founder and CEO of Theo Ai. “With this investment, we will continue to develop the infrastructure that makes settlement predictions more precise and valuable for law firms and corporate legal teams.”

Theo Ai will use the new capital to accelerate product development, focusing on its AI-powered settlement prediction tools tailored for Big Law firms and General Counsels. The company is committed to building firm-specific prediction engines that leverage case history and proprietary data to provide actionable insights across a wider array of legal scenarios.

“The leadership team within Theo Ai continues to demonstrate a deep understanding of customer needs and the way advanced technology can reshape the legal field for decades to come” said Co-Founder and Partner at NextView, Rob Go. “this round came together very quickly because customers are quickly adopting what they see as a uniquely valuable solution.”

“Theo Ai is transforming the way legal teams predict and manage settlements, and we are excited to back their next phase of growth,” said Aaron Samuels. “Having crossed paths with Patrick early in our respective founder journeys, it’s incredible to now collaborate in building the future of AI-driven legal intelligence.”

The funding round also marks a significant expansion of Theo Ai’s leadership team with the appointment of Jay Mandal as Chief Product Officer. A Stanford Law Lecturer and former COO at SAP, Mandal brings deep expertise in AI, enterprise technology, and legal innovation. He previously was the head M&A attorney at Apple and founded a legal tech company acquired by Rocket Lawyer. The company also welcomed Rob Martorana as Head of Partnerships. A former attorney with over 25 years in legal sales and marketing, including 12 years in litigation finance, Rob brings deep expertise across portfolio, single-case, and corporate monetization strategies. He most recently founded REMO Litigation Finance and served as SVP at Burford Capital.

Theo Ai’s seed round saw participation from all pre-seed investors, including nvp capital, Ripple Ventures, and Beat Ventures. The round also welcomed new investors Four Acres Capital and a distinguished group of angel investors from across legal, finance, and technology:

David Fox (Kirkland & Ellis)

Bo Berluti (RTP Global)

Ramesh Dhanaraj (ex-Fortress Investment Group)

Vivek Nasta (ex-Thomson Reuters)

Akash Garg (ex-Uber)

Art Calcagnini (ex-UBS)

Theo Ai initially launched by helping litigation funders optimize their investment decisions – recently partnering with Mustang Litigation Funding – and has rapidly expanded into serving Big Law and in-house legal teams. The strong market demand led to an oversubscribed seed round, reinforcing confidence in Theo Ai’s technology and vision.

With this latest funding, Theo Ai is poised to drive the future of AI-powered legal decision-making, delivering cutting-edge predictive solutions for the legal industry.

About Theo Ai

Theo Ai is the first predictive engine designed by technical and legal professionals to forecast the outcome of legal disputes. Its AI models are trained on historical case data and incorporate real-time analytics with predictive modeling to deliver accurate and actionable insights. Theo Ai is meeting the most critical need for legal professionals – offering accurate case outcome predictions, backed by data. To learn more and join the waitlist for Theo Ai, visit: https://theoai.ai/#product.