This Week in Rideshare: Accidents, Electric, and Phones

MONDAY 9/7/20

We had the chance to chat with LegalReader about helpful tips after an accidents. They added:

“One of the biggest mistakes people make after a crash is failing to seek timely medical treatment,” said Bryant Greening, an attorney and co-founder of LegalRideshare. “Long gaps between the date of an accident and medical care are devastating to bodily injury insurance claims. It allows the insurance company to argue the accident did not cause the injury.”

TUESDAY 9/8/20

It appears the rider demand for Lyft has gotten…a lift. MarketWatch explains:

Lyft LYFT, 2.22% said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that rides rose 7.3% in August from July (although August rides were down 53% year over year), and that in the week ended Sept. 6, it saw the highest number of rides since April.

WEDNESDAY 9/9/20

Uber goes green. Or at least that’s their goal by 2030. Green Car Reports added:

The company will start by expanding its Uber Green option to “more than 15” U.S. and Canadian cities. This allows customers to select an electric car or hybrid with the push of a button, albeit with an extra $1.00 charge. That means riders are effectively subsidizing Uber’s move toward lower emissions.

THURSDAY 9/10/20

This Uber driver makes $25,000 a year….and is perfectly happy? CNBC explains:

Today, the 23-year-old, who lives just outside of Baltimore, spends part of the year working in a tax preparation office and the rest driving for Uber and Lyft. He expects to earn about $25,000 total in 2020, before taxes. But he’s not stressed about his low salary: He spends his free time investing, studying money, business and science, and planning his next move.

FRIDAY 9/11/20

Uber Eats ups its game by allowing contact-free payment at restaurants. USA Today explains:

The tool is aptly called “Uber Eats Contactless Order Feature” and the idea is to enable you to cover your bill via the app when you’re at a restaurant to prevent unnecessary exchanges of heavily touched items such as credit cards, pens and bill holders.

