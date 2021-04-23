This Week in Rideshare: Deactivations, Food Fights and Lawsuits

We help drivers, Uber has a food fight, and Grubhub gets sued. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Vegas Uber riders losing luck, Uber CEO picks a food fight, reactivated drivers, and a costly ad strategy… We’ve got it all in This Week in Rideshare!

MONDAY 4/19/21

As Uber looks for new drivers, current drivers are asking “What about us?”

For some drivers, like Angela Davis, who is also based in Phoenix — among the markets where both Uber and Lyft said driver earnings are particularly high in recent weeks — the stimulus announcement is a cause for concern and more. “If they oversaturate with drivers, that means we’re sitting longer, we’re idling. There’s still wear and tear on our cars but we’re not getting any rides,” she said. “I take it as an insult. What about your drivers that put themselves in jeopardy that you paid nothing extra to during the pandemic?”

TUESDAY 4/20/21

On Tuesday, LegalRideshare attorney and co-founder Bryant Greening talked with The Rideshare Guy about deactivations and how we help.

He had a chance to explain our deactivation process, steps to avoid deactivations, and how we’re getting drivers reactivated. You can listen here.

WEDNESDAY 4/21/21

Uber’s tweets got messy and landed the company in a food fight. Business Insider explains:

The CEO of Uber got into a feisty Twitter exchange on Wednesday with a food delivery service rival. “Advice: pay a little less attention to your short term stock price and more attention to your Tech and Ops,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi replied. Groen shot back: “Start paying taxes, minimum wage and social security premiums before giving a founder advice on how he should run his business.”

THURSDAY 4/22/21

Looking for a ride in Vegas? You got 50/50 odds. Literally. Fox Vegas reported:

An Uber representative on Wednesday said due to a driver shortage, only about half of the rides requested on the platform right now in the Las Vegas area are being completed… “Right now, Las Vegas is one of the worst, if not the worst, market in the country in the terms of the rider experience,” said Javi Correoso, a spokesperson for Uber.

FRIDAY 4/23/21

Grubhub’s latest advertising strategy got the company…sued. Media Post explains:

According to the suit, Grubhub knowingly employed “a nationwide false advertising campaign to steer patrons to its partner restaurants by falsely declaring that its competitors are closed or not accepting online orders when they are in fact open for business.”

LegalReader thanks our friends at LegalRideshare for permission to share this piece. The original is found here.