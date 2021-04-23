JBS USA Food Company Announces Recall for 4,860 Pounds of Beef Amid E. coli Fears

JBS USA Food Company is recalling certain packages of beef products amid E. coli concerns.

If you have plans to fire up the grill this weekend for some hamburgers, you may want to check the label of your burger. Earlier this week, JBS USA Food Company issued a recall for about 4,860 pounds of beef products over concerns it may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled burger was imported from Australia and shipped to distributors throughout New York and Pennsylvania. The specific product affected by the recall is:

60-lb. cardboard boxes containing “95CL BONELESS BEEF PRODUCT OF AUSTRALIA” with “PACKED ON: 02-SEP-20” and Australian “EST. 4” on the packaging label.

The issue was discovered when FSIS “collected a routine sample that tested positive for the presence of E. coli.” Fortunately, there have been no illnesses related to the affected beef, though FSIS is “concerned that some product may be frozen and in cold storage at distributor or further processor locations.” For now, consumers are being instructed to take special care when preparing raw meat products.

E. coli can cause an array of unpleasant symptoms, including abdominal cramps, dehydration, and diarrhea. The elderly, young children, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune symptoms are especially vulnerable to E. coli infections.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Mr. Kim Holzner, Head of JBS Imports, at Kim.Holzner@jbssa.com.

