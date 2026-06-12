Three Charged in Child Smuggling Case

Federal case alleges child smuggling, fraud, and exploitation scheme.

Federal prosecutors have brought criminal charges against three Guatemalan nationals accused of taking part in a scheme involving the smuggling of unaccompanied migrant children into the U.S. and the use of false information to obtain custody of those children through a federal program. The charges were announced in Ohio, where a separate defendant was also sentenced for his role in smuggling a child into the country, fraudulently obtaining custody, and later sexually abusing the child. According to authorities, the case involves allegations that individuals exploited a government program intended to provide care and protection for unaccompanied children who enter the U.S. without a parent or legal guardian.

The primary defendants, identified as Maritza Azucena Cahuec Coc, 38, and her brother, Carlos Agustin Cahuec Coc, 33, are accused of participating in a smuggling operation that they operated in the three-year span between late 2020 and 2023. Prosecutors allege the pair helped arrange the movement of migrants, including minors, into the United States and then submitted false sponsorship applications in an effort to gain custody of children placed in federal care. Officials said the sponsorship applications contained false information, including claims that sponsors were close relatives of the children. Investigators contend that fraudulent documents, aliases, and false identities were used to persuade officials overseeing the program to release children into their custody.

A third defendant, 20-year-old Gladys Marina Caal Chen, is accused of making false statements in connection with a sponsorship application. Authorities allege she used an alias during the application process and later provided false information to investigators before admitting her identity.

The charges stem from a broader investigation into how some individuals may have taken advantage of the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s sponsorship system. The agency is responsible for caring for unaccompanied migrant children while immigration proceedings are pending. Before a child is released from federal custody, potential sponsors must complete an application process that includes identity verification and reviews of their relationship to the child.

Investigators allege that some of the defendants worked together to bypass those safeguards. Court records claim that multiple applications were submitted using false identities and inaccurate family relationships. Authorities also allege that some sponsored children later worked jobs, with paychecks being deposited into accounts controlled by adults connected to the scheme.

The announcement also included details about a separate defendant, Juan Tiul Xi, 27, who previously pleaded guilty to federal charges. Prosecutors said he helped arrange for a 14-year-old girl to be smuggled into the United States and instructed her to use the identity of his younger sister so he could falsely claim to be her brother.

Officials said that after obtaining custody of the child through false representations, Tiul Xi sexually assaulted her. He was convicted in Ohio state court on sexual battery charges and received an eight-year prison sentence. Federal prosecutors said he was also sentenced to an additional 26 months in federal prison for smuggling, making false statements, and identity theft.

Authorities said the effort focused on identifying individuals who allegedly abused programs intended to protect vulnerable children, and prosecutors emphasized that the indictments are allegations and that the defendants charged in the new case remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Investigators continue to examine cases where fraudulent sponsorship applications may have been used to gain custody of minors who entered the U.S. without a parent or legal guardian.

Sources:

Three Illegal Aliens from Guatemala Indicted for Crimes Related to Unaccompanied Alien Children, including Smuggling and Fraud Charges

US charges 3 for alleged smuggling conspiracy involving unaccompanied minors