Three Indianapolis Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for String of Armed Robberies

“These defendants used firearms and violence to terrorize innocent people for their own personal gain.” ~ FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley

INDIANAPOLIS – Three men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a string of armed robberies carried out across Indianapolis in July 2024.

Emmanuel Collins, 27, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Jujuan Beecher, 25, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to four counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Tayveon Majors, 23, was sentenced in 2025 to five years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery.

According to court documents, on July 4, 2024, Collins, Beecher, and two unknown individuals robbed a GoLo gas station on East Washington Street. Collins and another individual pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money, forcing the employee behind the counter at gunpoint. Beecher guarded the door and acted as a lookout. The men fled on foot with approximately $350 in cash and a box of lottery tickets.

Five days later, on July 9, Collins, Beecher, and two other individuals robbed a Shell gas station on East New York Street in a similar manner, stealing approximately $1,000 in cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes.

On July 13, Collins, Beecher, and another individual robbed a Phillips 66 gas station on Kentucky Avenue. Collins held the clerk at gunpoint while Beecher guarded the door, stealing $2,134 in cash. Majors acted as the getaway driver.

The final robbery occurred on July 18 at a Dollar Tree on Washington Street. Beecher and another individual entered the store, held the cashier at gunpoint, and demanded money while multiple customers were present. They took the register drawer containing approximately $230 in cash and fled in a vehicle. Majors again acted as the getaway driver.

Collins, Beecher, and Majors were arrested later that evening in the same getaway car. During a search of their vehicle, officers recovered three handguns used to commit the robberies.

“No one who is shopping for their family or simply working for a living should face the threat of armed robbery. In addition to the physical and emotional toll on the victims, these types of robberies also have broad repercussions for entire communities, forcing them to live in fear,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Through Operation Take Back America, our office will continue holding violent individuals accountable and making our neighborhoods safe.”

“These defendants used firearms and violence to terrorize innocent people for their own personal gain. Today’s sentences send a clear message that those who commit violent crimes in our communities will be identified, investigated, and held accountable,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “The FBI remains committed to investigating violent crime and working with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation- Indianapolis Division and IMPD investigated this case. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Judges Jane Magnus-Stinson.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.