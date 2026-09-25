TikTok Agrees to $116 Million Alabama Settlement

Alabama settlement adds new TikTok restrictions and parental controls for minors.

TikTok has agreed to pay Alabama $116 million as part of a settlement involving claims that the social media company failed to adequately protect young children and teens using its platform. Under the agreement between TikTok and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, the company will add new limits and tools designed to give parents greater control over how young people use the app. TikTok will also prevent teen users from accessing the platform by default between midnight and 6 a.m. The nighttime restriction is intended to limit late-night use among minors.

Teens who receive permission to use TikTok during the restricted hours will face other limits, including fewer messages and disabled notifications. Parents will also receive additional tools for managing their children’s TikTok accounts. The company must provide information explaining privacy settings, account activity and ways parents can control what children see. The settlement also requires TikTok to provide parents with activity summaries and controls over content recommendations. Additionally, parents will be able to set limits on how long children can use the app and schedule periods when access is blocked.

TikTok must also take steps to prevent teens from interacting with accounts considered inappropriate for their age. The company is required to provide age-appropriate content recommendations and place restrictions on minors’ access to certain material.

The settlement follows a lawsuit filed by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office in April 2025. The case accused TikTok of using features that encouraged children to spend long periods on the platform. State officials also claimed that young users could be exposed to material involving drugs, alcohol, sexual content, eating disorders, suicide and other subjects considered inappropriate for children. The Alabama lawsuit also alleged that TikTok’s design and recommendation system could contribute to mental health problems among young users. State officials accused the company of making misleading claims about the safety of its service and argued that the platform’s business practices placed children at risk.

TikTok denied wrongdoing as part of the settlement. The company had previously asked a court to dismiss the Alabama lawsuit. In its legal response, TikTok argued that some of the claims were blocked by federal law and challenged other parts of the case involving children’s data and the company’s connection to Alabama.

The $116 million payment will not all go directly toward programs for children. About $14.2 million is designated for attorneys’ fees, while another $2 million will cover litigation costs. The remaining $100 million will go to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office for a purpose that was not specified in the settlement details. The agreement also includes a separate fund worth about $183 million. Alabama could receive money from that fund if other states enter qualifying agreements with TikTok. Payments would be made in stages based on the number of states reaching similar settlements.

One payment tier would provide Alabama with about $55 million if attorneys general from 10 states complete qualifying agreements. Another $55 million could become available after an additional 10 states enter qualifying agreements. The settlement was approved through a consent decree issued by Montgomery Circuit Judge Monet Gaines. TikTok said its focus remains on providing a safe place for creativity, entertainment and connection while continuing to add safety tools for teenagers.

Sources:

TikTok to pay Alabama $100m and limit teenage use in first state settlement

Attorney General Marshall Announces Historic Multi-Million-Dollar Settlement with TikTok