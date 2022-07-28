Tips for Maximizing Your Personal Injury Settlement

If the insurance company won’t agree to a decent settlement, you can always sue the other driver.

Jackson, MS – Life is very hard when you’re injured in a serious accident, you’re worried about your recovery prospects, you have a stack of medical bills on the kitchen table, and on top of that, you don’t know when you’ll be able to return to work. Things can get even worse if you don’t know how to go about your personal injury claim and you put your trust in the insurance company people. Don’t ever do that. They’re not your friends, they have no sympathy for your plight and they’ll try to get rid of you as fast as they can.

Here are a few tips to help you avoid known personal injury claims pitfalls.

Don’t rush to settle

This is exactly what they want you to do: agree to a low settlement early on when you don’t understand how bad things are, what sort of expenses you may have in the future, and how your injuries will impact your earning capacity.

Have a precise sum in mind when you present a personal injury claim

Don’t go to the insurance company waiting for them to tell you how much your claim is worth. It’s the other way around that you should proceed.

To find out how much your claim is worth, talk to a seasoned Jackson car accident lawyer. They’ll explain what falls under economic damages and how much your pain and suffering are worth.

Once they’ve figured out how much money you’re entitled to, your lawyers will send a letter of demand to the insurance company. They may go a bit higher to leave some room for negotiations.

Document your pain and suffering

Simply asking for money is not enough. You need evidence to back your claim. For economic damages, that’s not an issue as you have medical bills and payslips to present.

The big problem is with the non-economic damages. Here is what you need to do:

Follow the doctor’s orders and take your medication as prescribed.

Keep a pain diary. It can be in written or video form. The point is to describe the physical pain you’re in every day, the limitations caused by your injuries, how much you miss your life before the accident, and doing the things you enjoyed the most. Sometimes, a skilled lawyer will use this diary instead of calling on you to testify before the insurance adjuster or the jury. A diary seems more objective and it doesn’t look like you’re asking for their pity.

Get help with your mental issues. You may be depressed or have nightmares and panic attacks. You shouldn’t deal with them on your own. You need help so don’t hesitate to talk to a mental health expert. Your Mississippi accident lawyers will call the expert to describe your mental issues.

Be careful what you post on social media. Make sure you don’t post anything that might indicate you’re fine and you’re having fun with your friends and family. The insurance adjuster will certainly check your social media looking for proof you’re not that badly hurt. Even if you’ve had a nice quiet dinner with your family and you put on your best smile to reassure the kids, don’t post photos online as they can be misinterpreted.

If the insurance company won’t agree to a decent settlement, you can always sue the other driver. Don’t be a victim for the second time!