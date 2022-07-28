Toxic Nightshade Prompts Dole Salad Recall

Certain Dole salad products are being recalled because they might contain nightshade, a toxic plant.

Earlier this week, Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc announced a recall for Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix 16 oz., and Walmart’s Marketside Spring Mix 11 oz. and 5 oz. over concerns the salad products may contain hairy nightshade, a toxic plant.

The recall alert notes that hairy nightshade can refer to “different plants, all in the nightshade family of plants.” According to the ‘Guide to Poisonous Plants’ at Colorado State University:

“Nightshades may contain steroidal alkaloids such as solanine and have atropine-like effects on the nervous system inhibiting the enzyme acetylcholinesterase… Some nightshades also contain irritants such as saponins that cause salivation and diarrhea…Nightshades may also accumulate toxic levels of nitrate.”

At the moment, the recalled salad products were shipped to retailers throughout Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee. The following products are included in the recall:

11 oz Marketside Spring Mix: W167011 with BIUB: 6/30/2022

5oz Marketside Spring Mix: W16709A and W16709B with BIUB: 6/29/2022

16 oz Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix: W167011 with BIUB: 6/30/2022

16 oz Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix: W168011 with BIUB: 7/01/2022

