Title 42 Lives on Despite Haitian American and White House Efforts to End It

Last September, Texas Immigration authorities planned to deport thousands of Haitian Immigrants. Haitian and African American activists and advocates in Georgia monitored the situation and claimed racist motives from the border officials.

Within the span of seven days, disturbing videos and images of Border Patrol agents confronting Haitian migrants appeared on social media and went viral. One video even showed a border patrol officer charging at a Haitian migrant with his horse. Other photos have shown agents twirling their whips and swinging them towards migrants.

Border Patrol agents enacted these actions under Title 42, which was set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic and lets authorities turn migrants away at the border while denying their asylum case. This policy was intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 but has been abused to purposefully seal the border. Despite efforts by the Biden administration to end Title 42, certain states sued to keep in in place and it looks like it will be in place for the foreseeable future.

Despite a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in August and a presidential assassination, the Department of Homeland Security planned to send three flights a day to Haiti, deporting over 14,000 Haitians.

What if I am facing deportation?

Deportation should not be taken lightly and should not be an option for those facing asylum. Haitians are struggling in unprecedented ways and our expert immigration legal team can help you seek justice and peace of mind to start a new life that you deserve.

Contact an immigration attorney today if you or someone love is facing injustice during the immigration process.

Nobody should have to face adversity just for wanting a better future in another country. Skilled legal professionals should be the only ones managing your case, as you deserve the best possible outcome when it comes to citizenship, residencies, and legal status.

Our leading, Atlanta-based firm is ready and able to guide you through the immigration process. You and your family deserve a fair chance at status. Don’t leave your case in incapable hands. You and your loved ones may be entitled to compensation if you contact an immigration attorney.

We understand that facing deportation is not easy to recollect or talk about. We are a compassionate team that understands sensitive documentation. We are ready to fight for you and your family. Immigration law and procedure can be overwhelming and daunting. That is why our office is ready to help you. We are here to answer any of your questions and check your eligibility with other filings and cases.

We are ready to put our best foot forward so that you and your family can receive the rights and compensation you deserve! Nobody hard-working individual should have to face deportation. We are ready and available to serve your needs.

To get connected with an experienced immigration lawyer in the Atlanta, GA area, simply call Kuck | Baxter Immigration at 404-816-8611.

