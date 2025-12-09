Tonkean Hires Aaron Bromagem As GM of LegalWorks

“We couldn’t be happier to have Aaron join the Tonkean team leading our LegalWorks motion,” said Sagi Eliyahu, Tonkean’s co-founder and CEO.

PALO ALTO, CA. — Tonkean, the first-of-its-kind process and agentic orchestration platform, announced that it has hired Aaron Bromagem, former Head of Legal Operations at Snowflake (and previously at ServiceNow), as the General Manager of LegalWorks.

Bromagem is a twenty-year tech veteran who brings to Tonkean a level of experience and subject matter expertise that’s truly unique in the legal ops space. Early in his career, Bromagem founded and served as president of Equine.com, a company that connected buyers, sellers, and breeders of horses through a single marketplace—and became the most trafficked site related to horses on the Internet. Before that, he was employee #11 at Yahoo!, where he helped grow the company to over 5,000 employees.

Following a mid-career pivot into legal—and after deciding that he preferred legal operations over practicing law—Bromagem went on to help build out the legal ops function inside ServiceNow. At Snowflake, Bromagem presided over a legal ops organization that redefined how the function thinks about utilizing AI and integrations to create an AI-native operations.

He arrives at Tonkean at the perfect time. Tonkean’s recent survey of 300 enterprise legal and legal ops executives, “The State of the Legal Operations Tech Stack,” revealed that, far from shying away from AI, the historically risk-averse function is paving the way for enterprise AI adoption. A full 60% of enterprise legal ops teams are already using AI agents to complete complex work autonomously—with adoption highest among organizations with 20,000+ employees (68%).

In part for how it supports safe and responsible use of AI agents org-wide, a majority of respondents meanwhile cited process and agentic orchestration as their top investment priority for 2026. That’s where Tonkean’s new GM of LegalWorks comes into play.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Aaron join the Tonkean team leading our LegalWorks motion,” said Sagi Eliyahu, Tonkean’s co-founder and CEO. “He’s a maker, a subject matter expert, and a pioneer in both legal ops and enterprise software. His experience at the exact intersection of technology, legal, business, and business operations makes Aaron uniquely fit to continue leading legal operations into the age of AI agents and agentic orchestration, with Tonkean.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Tonkean as the General Manager of LegalWorks,” Bromagem said. “It’s the right technology at the right time. When I first saw Tonkean, I was blown away. It’s light years ahead of everything else in the exploding legal agentic orchestration space. I’m excited to help expand an impactful solution with the potential to make such a boundary-shifting difference in the field.”

LegalWorks is Tonkean’s award-winning, industry-leading orchestration solution for enterprise legal operations teams. It’s already the trusted process and agentic orchestration platform of choice among such innovative enterprises as Workday and Instacart. As General Manager of LegalWorks, Bromagem will be working directly with enterprise legal and legal operations teams across the world to help them make transformative use of every aspect of the Tonkean LegalWorks solution, from matter lifecycle automation to AI agents. In the process, he’ll play a key role in helping legal operations move boldly forward into its next chapter.

