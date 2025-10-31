Tonkean Releases Survey of 300 Legal Ops Executives: “The State of the Legal Operations Tech Stack”

A majority of enterprise legal teams are already using AI agents—and turning to orchestration as integration challenges persist, survey reveals.

PALO ALTO, Calif.— (BUSINESS WIRE) — Tonkean, the first-of-its-kind process and agentic orchestration platform released, “The State of the Legal Operations Tech Stack,” an in-depth survey of 300 legal and legal ops executives spanning corporate counsels, general counsels, and legal operations teams at mid- to large-enterprise organizations across industries. The survey and accompanying ebook reveal that legal operations is undergoing a fundamental shift in its approach to AI adoption.

It hinges on an industry-wide embrace of AI agents coupled with investments in orchestration, designed to connect fragmented technology stacks.

Key findings of the survey include:

60% of enterprise legal ops teams are already using AI agents to complete complex work autonomously, with adoption highest among organizations with 20,000+ employees (68%)

52% of legal ops teams are invested in dedicated platforms for managing legal intake, while 40% still rely upon generic ticketing systems

Only 25% of enterprise legal ops teams say their legal technology stack is adequately integrated

More seamless system integration is legal ops’ most desired AI capability for the coming year (61%), outranking advanced AI features

“These data reveal a striking paradox in legal operations today,” said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of Tonkean. “Legal teams are leading enterprise AI adoption, yet they’re still managing an average of 8-10 disconnected systems. Now we’re learning that transformation cannot come without connection. The winners in 2026 won’t be those with the most tools or even the most advanced AI—they’ll be those who successfully orchestrate everything together.”

The survey sought to answer questions such as: What technological and operational challenges—from intake to compliance, visibility to integration—are legal and legal ops teams still struggling most with? How are forward-thinking legal and legal operations enterprise teams addressing these challenges? Finally, how are those same teams shaping their technology strategies—with AI, AI agents, and orchestration—for 2026 and beyond?

Conducted in partnership with WBR Research between June and August 2025, the survey represents one of the most comprehensive examinations of legal operations technology to date.

The data collected tells a clear story: the enterprise legal operations function is entering its orchestration era. The era will be defined, as the ebook contends, by those legal and legal ops teams “who succeed in stitching together their tools and teams with integration, who’re able to embed tightly-governed AI agents into their operational infrastructure and orchestrate them across it, and who design end-to-end AI-powered process experiences that both improve the working lives of stakeholders as well as improve the ability of legal and legal ops teams to achieve their core goals of service and enablement.”

