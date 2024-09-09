Tools of the Trade: 20 Essential Legal Resources for Startup Success

Clerky specializes in helping startups with incorporation, fundraising, and general legal processes, making it easy to navigate what can often feel like an overwhelming sea of legal jargon. ~ Lukas Berezowiec, CEO & Founder, No Triangle Studio

Navigating the legal landscape can be a daunting task for startups, which is why we’ve gathered insights from CEOs, Founders, and Managing Directors to share their preferred tools and resources. From the simplicity of using Gust.com to the comprehensive legal templates offered by Plainly Legal, explore the top twenty legal resources that have revolutionized decision-making and streamlined processes for emerging businesses.

Gust.com

As a startup entrepreneur, one resource I’ve found incredibly useful is Gust.com. This platform simplifies the legal aspects of running a startup. It’s essentially a one-stop shop for all legal needs, from incorporation to capital raising and equity management.

Furthermore, it streamlines decision-making processes. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive resources make it easy to understand complex legal terms and make informed decisions.

Moreover, Gust.com connects startups with a global investor network, facilitating capital raising. In my experience, it’s not just a tool, but a partner in your startup journey. I highly recommend it to any startup looking for a way to simplify their legal operations.

Yuvraj Pratap, Founder & CEO, Supplement Launchpad

Cooley GO: Streamline Legal Complexities

In my experience as an entrepreneur, using a tool like Cooley GO was indispensable for managing legal complexities. This platform offers various resources tailored for startups, including templates for legal documents and guidance on compliance issues. Cooley GO streamlined my legal processes by providing easy access to crucial information, allowing me to focus on growing my business without getting bogged down by legal uncertainties. The clarity and support from this resource empowered me to make informed decisions quickly, which was crucial during the formative stages of my e-commerce journey. It’s an invaluable asset for any startup navigating the legal landscape effectively.

Ketie Zhang, Founder, Ketie Story

DocuSign: Expedite Document Signing

One go-to legal resource for startups is DocuSign. DocuSign streamlines the contract and agreement-signing process. It allows for the sending, signing, and management of documents digitally, saving time and reducing the hassle of handling physical paperwork. DocuSign ensures that documents are legally binding and secure, providing peace of mind. This tool has expedited business transactions and decision-making processes, enabling organizations to move quickly and efficiently.

Shane McEvoy, MD, Flycast Media

Advobot: Digital Lawyer for Startups

As a legal professional assisting startups, I often recommend Advobot as an essential tool. This innovative resource serves as a comprehensive digital lawyer, providing guidance on various legal matters. It offers tailored templates for contracts, agreements, and compliance documents, significantly reducing the time spent on drafting. I have found its intuitive interface beneficial for clients who may not have extensive legal backgrounds, allowing them to make informed decisions confidently. The real-time legal information updates help law firms and startups stay compliant with changing regulations.

The chat feature allows for immediate queries, ensuring that clients receive prompt responses to their legal questions. Advobot has streamlined many legal tasks, making it an invaluable asset in the startup ecosystem.

Rick C., Licensed Paralegal & Legal Assistant, Kahlon Law

Juro: Contract Management with HubSpot

Juro

As a startup, managing legal processes can be tricky and time-consuming. Juro, a legal contract management tool, comes in handy in such scenarios. It integrates seamlessly with HubSpot. This integration allows you to manage all your contracts from one place, eliminating the need to switch between multiple platforms.

Juro has simplified contract creation, approval, and tracking, providing an organized way to handle contracts. It has a user-friendly interface and customizable templates, making the process of drafting and reviewing contracts more efficient.

Additionally, its automation features significantly minimize human errors and speed up the contract process. Its real-time notifications ensure you never miss any crucial contract milestones.

In summary, Juro not only streamlines the legal process but also aids in faster decision-making, thereby contributing significantly to the smooth operation of startups.

Tim Hanson, Co-Founder & CCO, PenFriend

NOLO: Comprehensive Legal Information

One go-to legal resource I always recommend to startups is NOLO, available at Nolo.com. It’s like having a massive library of free legal information at your fingertips. What I find particularly helpful is the way they make complex legal topics approachable with consumer-friendly content that answers a lot of the common legal questions you might have when you’re just getting started. They don’t just stop at information; NOLO also sells business-based legal forms. Whether you need a non-disclosure agreement, want to file a provisional patent application, or start the paperwork to form an LLC, you can find those documents ready for purchase there.

Beyond just supplying the forms, NOLO assists in kicking off the process of getting your idea trademarked or registering your business as an LLC. They offer error checking and provide unlimited customer support to guide you through the entire process. And if you find yourself in need of an attorney, NOLO comes through again with a directory that helps you find one locally. This tool has been a game-changer in streamlining legal processes and decision-making for many startups I know.

Dimitri Zobnin, Managing Director, House of Enki

Termly: Automated Privacy Policy Generator

I actually find Termly’s tool for generating privacy policies incredibly useful, especially for startups. It’s particularly essential for businesses like healthcare startups or any company that collects user data, as they need a robust privacy policy to manage legal and ethical data handling responsibly.

Instead of trying to craft a privacy policy on your own, which can be daunting and complex, Termly’s privacy policy generator is a great solution. You simply answer a user-friendly questionnaire about how your startup collects and uses data, and it automatically creates a tailored privacy policy document that you can publish on your website.

Having a clear, comprehensive privacy policy not only informs your customers that you take their privacy seriously, but it also shields your company from potential legal challenges. Termly makes the process quick, automated, and secure, with pricing starting at just $499 per year. This tool has definitely streamlined the way I handle legal requirements related to data privacy in my business.

Danilo Miranda, Managing Director, Presenteverso

LawPath: Legal Templates for Small Businesses

One go-to legal resource for startups is the online platform LawPath. This tool offers affordable access to essential legal documents and advice tailored to small businesses. When we launched our digital marketing agency, Innovate, we used LawPath to draft contracts and privacy policies. This saved us time and money, as we didn’t need to hire a full-time lawyer for every small legal task.

LawPath also provides easy-to-understand templates and step-by-step guides, which helped us navigate legal requirements confidently. By using this resource, we streamlined our legal processes, ensuring compliance and reducing risks without the high costs of traditional legal services. Startups can leverage tools like LawPath to handle everyday legal needs efficiently, allowing them to focus more on growth and innovation.

Daniel Bunn, Managing Director, Innovate

Trademarkia: Online Trademark Registration

Trademarkia is a legal resource that I often suggest to new businesses, especially when they want to protect their original names, logos, taglines, and branding through trademarks. Trademarkia provides a full online trademark registration service that includes checking to see if the mark is available and submitting your application.

Their ‘Do It Yourself’ brand search tool is very useful. It makes it easy to see if the name or mark you want for your business is already taken. To file by yourself, it costs $199, but Trademarkia also has qualified lawyers who can help you.

It is very important to get your brand recognized so that other people can’t steal it or use it to make money. Trademarking your key assets not only helps in building trust in your brand but also protects its overall value. This tool has made the legal process a lot easier for many startups I’ve worked with.

Rosana Tejada Crespo, CEO, Tejada Solicitors Law Firm

CoverWallet: Simplify Business Insurance

One of the best legal resources for startups, from what I’ve seen, is CoverWallet. You can use this to get business insurance, which is one of the most important legal aspects of running a business. When you’ve got your startup off the ground, securing the right insurance to shield against potential liabilities is crucial. CoverWallet shines by simplifying the whole process of understanding and shopping for business insurance.

You just pop in a few details about what your company does, and CoverWallet dishes out recommendations for the specific types and amounts of insurance you should consider. It’s a breeze to compare quotes from leading insurers and snag coverage that’s both affordable and tailored to your startup’s risks. Their platform hooks you up with essential protections like general liability, professional insurance, and cyber insurance, freeing you up to concentrate on growing your business without sweating the small stuff.

Alex LaDouceur, Co-Founder, Webineering

LegalZoom: Streamlined Legal Services

I often recommend LegalZoom as a go-to legal resource for early-stage companies. This online platform provides a wide range of legal services tailored specifically for startups and small businesses. LegalZoom offers document preparation for essential tasks like business formation, trademark registration, and creating basic contracts. It also provides access to attorney consultations, which can be invaluable for startups navigating complex legal issues without the budget for full-time legal counsel.

LegalZoom has significantly streamlined legal processes for many startups. Its user-friendly interface and step-by-step guidance simplify tasks that would otherwise require extensive legal knowledge or expensive attorney time. For instance, founders can quickly form an LLC or corporation, generate standard agreements, and even file for patents or trademarks. This efficiency allows startups to handle routine legal matters promptly and cost-effectively, freeing up time and resources to focus on core business activities.

Brandon Aversano, Founder, The Alloy Market

UpCounsel: On-Demand Legal Advice

I highly recommend UpCounsel for getting expert, on-the-spot legal advice, anywhere and anytime. Every now and then, when you’re making big decisions for your business, you really need that one-on-one advice from a lawyer. But let’s face it, the costs of traditional legal help can be a real strain on a startup’s budget.

That’s where UpCounsel comes in. It fills the gap by linking businesses with seasoned lawyers who are ready to offer on-the-spot legal guidance. You just put up the details of your legal issue or query, and lawyers come back to you with their advice and their fees for helping out.

I’ve turned to UpCounsel multiple times over the years whenever I needed help with things like trademark disputes, business insurance, and lease agreements. Their platform makes accessing legal expertise not just affordable but also quick and simple for startups.

Adam Klein, Certified Integral Coach® and Managing Director, New Ventures West

Clerky: Legal Process Simplification

Clerky is a must-have for any startup trying to navigate legal processes.

Clerky specializes in helping startups with incorporation, fundraising, and general legal processes, making it easy to navigate what can often feel like an overwhelming sea of legal jargon. The user-friendly interface and guided steps are designed with startups in mind, making it an ideal tool for any growing business looking to streamline their legal processes.

It simplifies a lot of the most confusing processes, helping to reduce the overwhelming stress that comes with being a startup with minimal legal know-how.

For our studio, which offers a full spectrum of 3D rendering services, streamlining legal processes was crucial as we expanded and took on more projects. In the beginning, Clerky’s platform allowed us to quickly generate, review, and file necessary legal documents without having to rely heavily on external legal counsel for every minor decision.

This saved both time and money, and gave us the confidence that our legal foundation was solid, allowing us to focus more on our creative and client-driven goals.

Lukas Berezowiec, CEO & Founder, No Triangle Studio

Retain an IP Attorney for Peace of Mind

As the CEO of FusionAuth, an authentication solution, I highly recommend having a retainer agreement with an intellectual property attorney. Early on, we established a relationship with a local IP attorney on a flat monthly fee. This gave us access when we needed advice on things like privacy policies, terms of service, licensing agreements, and trademarks.

For example, when we released our open-source SDKs, the attorney reviewed the Apache 2.0 license we wanted to use to ensure it met our needs. He also reviewed inbound licensing requests from customers to modify the language for their use case. Having a trusted legal advisor on call saved us countless hours researching laws and ensured our legal documents were professional and compliant.

Building a SaaS business, we also needed help ensuring our subscription agreements, privacy policy, and terms of service were legally sound and enforceable. Our attorney customized stock legal agreements to our needs, then reviewed updates as our business evolved. His input and experience were invaluable, especially as we grew into new markets.

For any startup, building a relationship with a legal expert, at an affordable fixed cost, is tremendously valuable. We avoided expensive legal crises by having legal reviews upfront. The peace of mind and trust in our legal foundation allowed us to focus on growth, knowing we had a legal safety net.

Brian Pontarelli, CEO, FusionAuth

Clio: Centralized Legal Management

One invaluable resource for startups is Clio, a cloud-based practice management software specifically designed for legal professionals. While it primarily serves law firms, startups can benefit greatly from its features, especially if they’re navigating legal complexities without in-house legal teams.

Clio helps streamline legal processes by providing tools for document management, time tracking, billing, and client communication, all in one platform. For startups, this means they can easily organize contracts, manage important deadlines, and keep track of legal expenses without the chaos of multiple systems. The ability to create templates for common legal documents can save time and reduce the risk of errors.

Clio also offers integration with various other tools, such as accounting software and communication platforms, allowing for a more seamless workflow. This integration is particularly useful for startups that need to keep everything connected without adding unnecessary complexity.

My advice would be to leverage Clio not just for managing legal tasks but also for fostering collaboration with your legal advisors. By sharing access to documents and timelines, you can keep everyone aligned and informed, ultimately making decision-making more efficient. Investing time in setting up the system properly at the outset can pay dividends as your startup grows and faces more legal challenges. Overall, having a centralized legal resource like Clio can significantly ease the burden of legal management for startups, allowing you to focus on what truly matters: building your business.

Kalim Khan, Co-founder & Senior Partner, Affinity Law

Vespia: Compliance Automation Platform

One go-to legal resource for startups, particularly in the realm of regulatory compliance, is Vespia’s AI-powered platform. Vespia offers tools like Know-Your-Business (KYB) verification, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) risk analysis, and compliance automation. These tools streamline legal processes by automating the verification of businesses and individuals, ensuring regulatory compliance with minimal manual effort. This not only reduces the time and cost associated with legal compliance but also minimizes the risk of regulatory fines, making it easier for startups to focus on growth while staying compliant.

Anton Vedešin, CTO, Founder, Vespia

Rocket Lawyer: Contract Management Simplified

Contract and document management platforms are a game-changer for startups. Instead of scrambling to draft contracts or worrying about missing key legal details, these tools give you ready-to-use templates and an easy way to keep everything organized. It’s like having a legal safety net—making sure your documents are solid and saving you from potential headaches down the road. Tools like Rocket Lawyer and Docracy make this whole process smoother and let you focus on growing your business instead of getting bogged down in paperwork.

Allison Anderson, Editor, Legal Lookout

Shiparrested.com: Maritime Legal Expertise

As the legal counsel for one of the leading maritime companies in the world, Shiparrested.com is an invaluable resource. It can be used to access expert advice and information on ship arrests, ship valuation, and judicial sales, which are crucial for companies starting out in the maritime industry. The platform provides comprehensive legal updates and resources tailored to the complexities of maritime law. This helps streamline decision-making and ensures compliance with international maritime regulations and conventions. Its network of maritime law experts and practical tools are essential for effectively navigating legal challenges in the maritime sector.

Saad Fasihi, Legal Counsel

Rocket Lawyer: Easy Legal Document Access

One go-to legal resource for our startup has been Rocket Lawyer. Navigating contracts, trademarks, and other legal matters can be daunting, especially in the early stages. Rocket Lawyer has been invaluable in streamlining these processes by providing easy access to customizable legal documents and quick consultations with attorneys.

For instance, when we were drafting contracts for new clients, using Rocket Lawyer saved us time and money. We could quickly create agreements that were tailored to our business needs without the hassle of starting from scratch or hiring a lawyer for every little change. This tool has made our legal processes much smoother, allowing us to focus more on growing our business and less on legal complexities.

Andre Oentoro, Founder/CEO, Breadnbeyond

Plainly Legal: Legal Templates for Startups

One go-to legal resource for startups is Plainly Legal (plainlylegal.com). This platform provides accessible legal templates and guides tailored for entrepreneurs, simplifying the process of creating essential legal documents. It helps startups streamline their legal processes by offering user-friendly tools to draft contracts, agreements, and other documents without needing extensive legal knowledge. By using Plainly Legal, startups can ensure compliance and protect their business interests while saving time and reducing legal costs. The resource’s straightforward approach makes it easier for founders to handle legal tasks efficiently, allowing them to focus more on growing their business.

Mark Damsgaard, Founder, Global Residence Index