Association of Corporate Counsel Launches New Career Advancement Toolkit for In-house Lawyers

Outlines legal and business-related skills for in-house professionals for career advancement and professional growth.
Washington – The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier global legal association for in-house counsel, recently launched the ACC Career Advancement Toolkit for In-house Lawyers. The Toolkit’s seven checklists contain useful strategies in-house counsel can apply to advance their professional development, whether they are new to an in-house role or an experienced general counsel or chief legal officer.
“The in-house role continues to evolve, from legal advisors to essential business partners. As such, it is essential for in-house professionals to develop advanced law-department expertise with excellent business skills, including communication, leadership, and business acumen,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC president & CEO. “In this fast-paced environment, legal professionals crave practical advice and expert perspectives on how to advance their careers, and this toolkit does just that. I thank our worldwide ACC team, including skilled in-house professionals and executive coaches, for sharing their personal insights to develop a valuable and useful resource for the entire in-house community.”
The seven checklists in the toolkit include:
- Build the Essential Skills to Advance Your Career
- Get Noticed
- Develop Business Acumen
- Build Executive Presence
- Take the Next Step to Advance Your Career
- Ace the Transition to Your New Role
- The General Counsel Role, and Beyond
Navigating career paths can be a challenge in a rapidly evolving — and increasingly competitive — job market. ACC’s tools and resources are available to support development and assist with career progression for all in-house levels. ACC members can access the ACC Career Resource Center, join the ACC Career community to network and connect with other peers, and all in-house counsel are eligible to receive a complimentary 30-minute career coaching session. There will be on-site coaching sessions for attendees at the 2024 ACC Annual Meeting, October 6-9 in Nashville, Tennessee.
To receive a PDF of the toolkit, please contact Dan Weber, d.weber@acc.com.
About ACC: The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 45,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
