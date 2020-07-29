Top 10 Common Dental Troubles

Swollen gums and permanent bad breath may be the sign of gum problems. Gingivitis is the first stage and it is often neglected.

A beautiful smile is crucial for creating a nice image of a person. Perfectly shaped white teeth are a sign of good health and personal neatness, as far as oral hygiene requires discipline and efforts. Yet, some troubles with teeth can happen to anyone from time to time. Here’s the list of the most common dental problems and the reasons why they happen.

Toothache

It can start suddenly when you don’t expect this. Sometimes the pain is mild and goes away the next day. Such toothache can occur because of some debris or food remnants, which pressed the teeth. The growth of wisdom teeth can also cause pain.

If toothache doesn’t go away in a day or two, or the pain is sharp and severe, you need to see your dentist as soon as possible. The reasons for such toothache may vary from tooth decay, sinus infection, gum disease to abscesses. Grinding your teeth at night may also bring some discomfort. If a tooth is broken, it can hurt as well and must be treated.

Before seeing a dentist you may use clove oil, peppermint tea bags, garlic, thyme, or saltwater to release the pain. Painkillers can also come in handy if it is not possible to visit a doctor at once.

Cavities or tooth decay

These tiny holes in the tooth are the result of plaque gradually destroying the enamel. Plaque is a sticky film, which may cover your teeth. Plaque contains millions of bacteria and their acid toxins corrode the surface of the teeth. That results in sharp pain and teeth sensitivity. If that happens to you, you need to visit a dentist, because cavities tend to get bigger.

To prevent tooth decay, one must stick to oral hygiene routine and reduce the amount of sugar in a diet. It is believed that cavities are only children’s disease, but adults also may get it. Soda drinks, snacks, and tobacco products slowly wear away the tooth enamel at any age.

Yellow and dark teeth

Sugary products, coffee, and cigarettes can also discolor your teeth, so the smile looks unhealthy. In that case, you may use whitening rinses, toothpaste, or a special whitening gel. Also, your dentist may conduct the whitening procedure, which will bring back the white color to your teeth really quickly.

Gum diseases

Swollen gums and permanent bad breath may be the sign of gum problems. Gingivitis is the first stage and it is often neglected. If not treated, gingivitis can develop into periodontitis. The most advanced stage of that gum disease causes the loss of the teeth. It can be prevented like many other dental problems – by maintaining good oral hygiene. Brushing and flossing the teeth wipes out the bacteria and doesn’t let them infect the gum tissues. In case you are afraid that you have gum disease, your dentist should perform deep cleaning. Advanced periodontitis is cured surgically, so it’s better not to waste your precious time or you may have multiple teeth missing.

Halitosis

This is a medical term for a constant bad breath, which is produced by bacterias in the mouth. Mostly, mouthwash and rinses are useless. Mint and menthol products mask the bad smell for a couple of hours and then the odor comes back.

Bad breath can be the result of poor oral hygiene or a sign of some hidden dental disease. In the first case, halitosis can be treated with brushing and flossing after each meal you take. If that doesn’t help, you should consult your dentist. Halitosis may be a sign of tooth decay, gum disease, or even mouth cancer.

Sensitive teeth

Your tooth may look healthy from the outside, but when exposed to hot or cold temperatures it hurts. That can be the result of tooth decay, gum disease, worn enamel, or a fractured tooth. Orthodontic treatment and bruxism may also make teeth sensitive. Consult your dentist to find the root of the problem. Sometimes you will just need a desensitizing toothpaste and fluoride gel to reduce sensitivity.

Dry mouth

This condition is also called xerostomia. It occurs when there’s not enough saliva produced by the mouth glands. The reason for that lies in smoking, stress, some medication, and aging. Not enough moisture in the mouth lets the bacteria reproduce more quickly because saliva has antibacterial features. Eliminate the cause of dry mouth and drink more water to keep your mouth hydrated.

Root infection

When bacteria get to your roots, it may destroy them from the inside. It results in sharp pain, though the tooth looks healthy. Bacteria infect the pulp and the nerve of a tooth and eventually create an abscess.

The only effective treatment is a root canal. That procedure is performed under local anesthesia. A dentist drills the sick tooth, so the roots are visible. After that, he removes infected tissues and pus. Then he seals the hole with gutta-percha and bacteria have no access to that root anymore.

Malocclusion

That is a term for a misaligned bite when your teeth don’t fit into your mouth the right way. This condition is often inherited, but it may also develop in childhood. Lack of solid food for little kids and excessive use of pacifiers is the reason why kids have an abnormal bite. Malocclusion can distort facial features and lead to discomfort. Additionally, there are more chances to get other dental troubles, as far as the teeth interfere with each other. Orthodontia is the only way for a malocclusion.

Oral cancer

This disease is the most serious dental problem ever. It may be the sore or growth in the mouth cavity, which was caused by the exceeding growth of cells. Cancer poses a threat to life and must be treated immediately. A tumor can be cured surgically together with radiation and/or chemotherapy. The risk factors for developing mouth cancer are smoking, alcohol drinking, and intense sunbathing. Therefore, try to quit bad habits if you have one, and hide your lips when exposed to the sun for a long time.