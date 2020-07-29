CBD: Explanation, Uses and Drug Tests

CBD and THC are not the same. High-quality CBD products should not cause users to fail drug tests, assuming there is no inclusion of THC.

CBD oil and ingestible products have gained popularity recently as it has been more researched and more prevalent in the market.

New rules and legislation have been passed in the United States in recent years allowing people to use CBD supplements for many different wellness purposes. Many people have started finding relief from using CBD, including those with arthritis, anxiety, and muscle soreness.

CBD: What Is It?

Many CBD users and potential CBD users have searched far and wide for answers about what CBD is. Because the legislation was passed only a few years ago, many people are just now learning how these hemp-derived products work.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is the active ingredient in CBD products. This compound comes from the cannabis plant, along with its more well-known (but very different) cousin tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Unlike THC, however, CBD does not cause users to experience a “high”.

THC can cause users to feel intoxicated when used, while CBD, on the other hand, provides feelings of relaxation and calmness. People use CBD for many different reasons, but like any new wellness product or medication, it’s important to first talk with your healthcare professional before introducing anything new to your health routine.

CBD and Drug Tests: Will You Fail?

CBD and THC are not the same. High-quality CBD products should not cause users to fail drug tests, assuming there is no inclusion of THC. Drug tests typically will find traces of THC if it is in your body, but given CBD’s non-psychoactive properties, it will not cause users to fail a drug test.

This also applies to high-quality CBD lotions, creams, and other products. These topical CBD products will not cause users to fail drug tests, as long as the product’s manufacturer removes any THC.

There are a few exceptions to this, however. Some topical and ingestible CBD products are created to include full-spectrum CBD. Instead of only extracting CBD, some products will have terpenes and cannabinoids in the final product.

If you purchase or use a full-spectrum CBD product, you may experience different results that could lead to failing a drug test. Failing a drug test may also happen if you purchase your CBD products from unreliable manufacturers and retailers that do not follow proper guidelines.

Given that regulations and legislation have recently been put in place around CBD, there are precautions that most hemp manufacturers follow. However, there is still much more work to be done and this is part of the reason why some manufacturers can get away with selling low-quality CBD products. Along with the government, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also has few regulations when it comes to CBD supplements and wellness products. Given this, it is important to buy from companies that you know, trust, and have researched.

Before purchasing your next CBD product, it is important to read the labels of the products to ensure that you know what you’re getting. Some products include THC and others are full-spectrum. If you know of an upcoming drug test and/or want to ensure you’re using the highest quality CBD products, then be on the lookout for THC-free offerings, check a88cbd.com for the complete range of CBD products.

CBD Lotion: What Is It For?

CBD lotion is great for many reasons, most commonly, for musculoskeletal issues. According to a recent survey, researchers found that 79% of people with arthritis found relief from their discomforts by using CBD lotion. In addition, CBD topicals have been shown to help reduce painful symptoms of inflammation caused by eczema and psoriasis—two skin disorders.

Research around hemp-derived CBD’s medical benefits is still ongoing. So far, scientists have determined that CBD has the ability to help reduce both pain and inflammation when applied once or twice a day to the user’s problem areas.

Due to CBD lotion’s possible benefits, many skincare and beauty brands are starting to add hemp-based CBD to their cosmetic products. These products include CBD-infused pain oils and anti-aging creams. However, there is no solidified evidence on whether or not these beauty products can truly “reverse aging”.

After applying to the skin, CBD creams are absorbed into the skin which can help with specific problem areas. CBD-infused lotions help reduce pain and inflammation by targeting the body’s cannabinoid receptors. These receptors are connected to pain in the body, and localizing the treatment for these ailments has the ability to relieve pain and inflammation.

CBD Oil vs. Cream: Which is Better?

There are so many different CBD products available on the market. Before choosing which one is right for you, you will have to decide whether or not you will want a hemp CBD oil or cream. Both offer various benefits—keep reading to see which is right for you.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is just that—an oil. CBD oils are made by extracting CBD at a low temperature in a high-pressure environment, and the end result creates a CBD oil. It’s important to note that any CBD oil product must have less than 0.3 percent THC to be considered legal in the United States. The easiest and most common way to consume CBD oil? By placing a few drops of the hemp-derived oil under the tongue. This allows for optimal absorption to relieve mental stresses such as anxiety, as well as provide pain relief.

CBD Cream

CBD cream is a topical solution for relieving pain. Often applied directly to the user’s problem area—rather than the entire body—CBD creams work to reduce pain in a specific area of the body. Often, people use CBD cream to help with arthritis pain in the knees and other joints.

The method of which CBD users choose to use CBD products depends highly on the effects they are looking for. Whether looking for localized results—for muscle aches and pains—or mental relief—from anxiety or sleeplessness—CBD comes in a variety of different forms to provide users with the best results.