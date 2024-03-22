Top 25% of Legal Operations Professionals Earn $240,000 Annually, According to Brightflag & Legal Operators Survey

Annual report reveals compensation trends and promotes pay transparency in legal operations.
New York, NY – Brightflag, the modern e-billing and matter management platform that enables corporate legal teams to operate like a business, published its 2024 Corporate Legal Operations Compensation Report.
Now in its third year, Brightflag’s annual Corporate Legal Operations Compensation Report captures data to help legal operations professionals, General Counsel, and HR leaders better understand fair market compensation and recent salary trends. The survey that forms the basis of the report was conducted in partnership with Legal Operators, a leading community of legal operations professionals. Hundreds of corporate legal operations professionals participated in the survey.
“We are continuing to see demand for pay transparency for legal operations roles,” said Kevin Cohn, survey author and Chief Customer Officer at Brightflag. “Brightflag is thrilled to be able to provide the salary information legal operations professionals need to effectively negotiate salary, while at the same time equipping business leaders with data they can use to ensure new legal operations hires are offered equitable pay.”
Key findings from the report include:
- The top 25% of legal operations professionals earn $240,000 annually, up 2.5% from last year despite a challenging economic climate
- The most senior legal operations professional in an organization makes, on average, $192,000 in total compensation
- Legal operations is growing in geographic and industry breadth: survey participants work in 12 countries, 39 US states, and more than 17 verticals
- Women’s dominance in legal operations representation is not translating to pay equality: they make on average 17%–25% less than men
- Although a law degree continues to command a compensation premium, the impact is less than in previous years
You can view the full research report here.
About Brightflag
Brightflag is modern e-billing and matter management software for legal teams and their finance partners to operate like a business. The company serves a global community of legal professionals from offices in New York, Ireland, and Australia.
Join the conversation!