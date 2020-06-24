Top 5 Countries in the World that Legalize and Produce Marijuana

It only makes sense to grow marijuana in your country, which stops a lot of illegal trafficking.

It’s ironic that smoking marijuana is illegal in many countries that are top cannabis producers. However, it is slowly becoming legal in many countries. That’s why it’s important to have this information when you travel abroad. Here’s a look at some of the world’s top producers that make it legal.

The United States

The U.S. is the world’s largest producer of marijuana. Eleven states, two U.S. territories, and D.C. have legalized recreational use. Further, 33 states, four U.S. territories, and D.C. allow the use of medical marijuana. There are those who’ve always grown a few plants for personal use. Indeed, i49 has more information, and you’ll be able to buy seeds for recreational and medical uses.

Jamaica

Marijuana is the unofficial symbol of this island nation. Jamaica is a top producer and used to supply the U.S. with weed. However, the illegal business has been down since many states legalized recreational sales. Jamaica is home to many practitioners of the Rastafarian faith. Rastafarians smoke marijuana as part of their religious rituals.

Amazingly, weed is not fully legal in Jamaica. However, lawmakers made it legal to possess a small amount of marijuana for personal use. Residents may also grow up to five plants per household. Additionally, use is legal for religious purposes. Many see these steps as paving the way for full legalization.

Mexico

There’s news that Mexico could become the largest supplier of legal marijuana in the world. The government is sitting on a bill that fully legalizes it, but the bill is stalled. Some say there’s a concern that foreign companies will try to enter the Mexican market. It is legal in Mexico to possess up to five ounces for personal use. The proposed bill will raise that figure. It’s estimated that Mexico grows more than 20,000 acres of marijuana each year.

Canada

Canada is high on the list of the world’s top producers, In fact, the industry is growing by leaps and bounds. Canada legalized growing in 2018 as well as recreational use. Anyone aged 18 or over can possess up to 30 grams in public. Further, it’s legal to make marijuana-infused drinks. Each Canadian household is allowed to grow up to four plants. Some of the largest cannabis companies are in Canada.

Colombia

Colombia makes the list of the top marijuana producers. Colombia has the ideal climate to grow cannabis year-round. A grower doesn’t need grow houses or special lights. Further, Colombia has many native cannabis strains. There’s no wonder that Colombia is the world’s second-largest federally regulated medical marijuana producer.

Colombians are allowed to possess small amounts for personal use. Each household may also grow a few plants. It’s also legal to use and sell medical marijuana.

Honorary Mentions

The production of cannabis is growing in Uruguay. Uruguay is the first country to fully decriminalize its use and growth. Consumers may obtain marijuana in one of three ways: grow it, join a marijuana club, or buy from a dispensary. Each person is entitled to buy up to ten grams per week.

The countries where one can legally smoke marijuana will become top producers. It only makes sense to grow it in your country, which stops a lot of illegal trafficking. Be familiar with the laws wherever you travel.