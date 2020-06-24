Are Soundbars Worth It?

They’re well-designed, easy to set up, and they drastically improve the boring sound coming from your TV.

People tend to buy bigger TVs to bring home the super HD video quality experienced at movie theaters. But as the television gets bigger and thinner, the less room there is for the speakers. The result? Compromised sound quality. Installing soundbars is a way to combat this compromise, but are they really worth it?

First, What is a soundbar?

A soundbar is a wide, rectangular-shaped speaker with multiple drivers inside. The design is typically thin so it fits under the television to keep a low profile. While it’s basically a speaker, a soundbar is equipped with a different technology underneath its casing.

Compared to your current TV speakers, a soundbar produces a deeper bass and a full-range sound quality. You’ll be able to experience surround sound even if the soundbar is just in front of you. Not only that, soundbars may also be equipped with other features such as Bluetooth streaming and voice assistants to make your life easier.

The Science behind Soundbars

In the past, achieving surround sound was more difficult. We had to have five different speakers physically positioned in different areas of the room in order to have sound coming from various sides. It’s a hassle, it’s too many wires, and it’s just plain impractical.

Fortunately, those days are gone with the technology of soundbars. Soundbars typically have five speakers (or drivers, as they’re more appropriately called) inside its housing. Each driver pumps out a separate audio channel, allowing you to hear the audio sweeping across from different sides of the room.

If your soundbar has a separate subwoofer, that ups the thrill even more by delivering a thumping bass that’s similar to the deep rumble you enjoy at the cinema. As such, you’ll be able to hear the lows much louder.

There are tons of soundbar brands and models available in the market today, each with its own unique features. That being said, it’s easy to find a soundbar as long as you know the important things you should look for, such as channels and connectivity options.

Benefits of Having a Soundbar

One obvious benefit of having a soundbar is the immense sound improvement. From every dialogue and babbling brook to every battle and dinosaur roar, everything will be heard tremendously lifelike so you’ll feel you’re actually there. You will hear every movie, TV show, and song the way it’s meant to be heard.

Soundbars are also stylish and modern in design. They will blend in seamlessly with your interiors so you don’t have to worry about anything clashing.

In the higher-end models, you can enjoy Dolby Atmos and smart home integration. That means you can use voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant to initiate commands such as playing your favorite music and movies directly from your couch.

Final Word: Are Soundbars Worth it?

Yes, soundbars are definitely worth it. They’re well-designed, easy to set up, and they drastically improve the boring sound coming from your TV. There are tons of options for every budget, so you’re not going to have a hard time choosing a soundbar for your living room.