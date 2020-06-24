FDA Issues Warning About Recalled Garden Salads That May be Contaminated with Cyclospora

Certain packages of prepared salads were recently recalled over concerns of Cyclospora.

With salad season upon us, it’s important to keep an eye out for recalls, such as the one recently issued for certain bags of Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad from Aldi and Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad. According to the FDA, the bagged salads were recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that causes intestinal illness.

Typically Cyclospora is “transmitted when infected fecal matter contaminates food or water.” Then, when people consume something contaminated with the parasite, “it may cause an intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis.” Typical symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and fever. The symptoms usually begin to set in within seven days of ingesting the parasite.

According to the recall notice, the bagged salads were manufactured by Fresh Express. In a statement related to the recall, the FDA said:

“The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad, all UPCs and expirations dates. The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall.”

All the affected products have use-by dates between May 16 to July 6. According to the notice, the salads were sold throughout several states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

For now, customers who have the affected salads in their homes should either throw them away or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472.

