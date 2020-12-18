Top 5 Things to Ask Your Lawyer

During your initial consultation, you may have legal advice questions or other questions that are relevant to you and your case. Do not be afraid to ask these questions and make sure that you are comfortable with the answers.

Whenever you need to have legal representation, it is essential that you feel comfortable with your lawyer and how your case will be handled. The best way to feel comfortable with your lawyer is to ask questions. Having your questions answered will allow you to feel confident that your case is being handled properly.

1. What area of law do you specialize in?

You will want to make sure that you are working with a lawyer with the knowledge and expertise to handle your type of case. For instance, if you have been injured while at work, you want to have a lawyer familiar with work-related injuries. When your lawyer specializes in a specific type of case, you will conclude the case with much better results.

2. What are the legal fees for this type of case?

Every lawyer has their own set legal fees. You will want to know what percentage they charge for their services and what the posts will be for their related legal fees. It is crucial to keep in mind that most lawyers do not include phone calls, mailings, and court filing fees as part of their percentage. When you know precisely what you will be charged for their services, you will not be surprised at the end of your case.

3. How do I pay for my legal services?

One of the most important things to ask a lawyer is how you are expected to pay for your fees. Some lawyers work on a contingency basis. This means that you do not have any upfront legal costs. Motorcycle Safety Lawyers explains, “All of your legal expenses will come out of any settlement that you receive. Other lawyers charge a flat fee for their services. These lawyers will require that you put a retainer fee down for their services and continue contributing to that until your case is over. The type of issue you have will determine how the lawyer will want to be paid.”

4. Are there any other ways to solve this problem?

Going to court can be very expensive. Ask your lawyer if other options can be used to solve the problem without going to court. In many cases, your lawyer will recommend different options right from the start. For instance, mediation may be recommended, or your layer may send a stop and desist letter to end the problem. In some cases, the issue is settled before you go to court, and an agreement or settlement is made. Your lawyer will explain all of their methods to you for solving this issue so that your case can proceed as you direct.

5. What are the chances for a successful outcome for my case?

Out of all the lawyer questions you have ready to ask during your initial consultation, this one is probably the most meaningful. You have gone to a lawyer because you feel that you have been wronged, and you want to know if the time and expense you put into this case will be worth the effort.

Your lawyer cannot guarantee any outcome; that would be irresponsible. However, based on the facts of your specific case, they can give you a general idea of the outcome and any possible settlement. It would help if you asked this question because you need to know that the lawyer feels confident that they can effectively represent your case.

Before engaging a lawyer

When hiring a lawyer be sure to ensure they are the right match for you, such as how long have they been practicing law and what their typical client looks like. There are services online such as Oneflare that help you match with verified lawyers, be sure to check their public reviews before hiring.

Summing up

During your initial consultation, you may have legal advice questions or other questions that are relevant to you and your case. Do not be afraid to ask these questions and make sure that you are comfortable with the answers. The only way to have a good working relationship with your lawyer is to understand the case and what you should expect from their services.