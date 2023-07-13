Top Democratic Strategist, Chris Salemme, Joins Shumaker Advisors  

“I am proud to join the elite team at Shumaker Advisors and contribute to their outstanding reputation,” Chris Salemme said.

Washington, D.C—Shumaker Advisors, a leading public affairs firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Salemme as Senior Vice President of Federal Affairs. With his extensive experience in telecommunications and technology policy and his proven ability to build coalitions and navigate complex political landscapes, Chris brings invaluable expertise to the firm.

“Chris is a fixture on Capitol Hill and is widely regarded as one of the most respected and trusted strategists in the industry. We are thrilled to have him join us at Shumaker Advisors,” said Ryan Walker, Senior Vice President of Federal Affairs at Shumaker Advisors. “Known as an energetic leader and problem solver who can work across the aisle, Chris will be an incredible asset to help our clients achieve their goals.”

“I am proud to join the elite team at Shumaker Advisors and contribute to their outstanding reputation,” Chris Salemme said. “I look forward to leveraging my years of experience to drive impactful change and make a difference for those we serve.”

With 15 years of experience in global telecommunications, Chris has established key relationships in government bodies such as the Biden Administration, Congress, FCC, and NTIA. He founded Salemme Strategies, LLC and served as VP of Strategic and Government Affairs at Airspan Networks. Prior to that, he was a Senior Director at CTIA-The Wireless Association and played a pivotal role in leading the U.S. House and Senate Democratic portfolio. He also served as Campaign Manager in Pennsylvania for the 2004 John Kerry Presidential Campaign and held various supportive roles on Democratic campaigns and conventions.

Chris joins Shumaker Advisors as the firm has established itself as one of the most impressive and fastest-growing public affairs firms in D.C. and beyond, with offices now in Washington, D.C., Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Shumaker Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shumaker Law Firm.